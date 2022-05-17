Allen Associates Makes Donation to Millville High School Class of 2022

When the members of the Millville High School Class of 2022 cross the “finish line” at this year’s graduation ceremony, they will be handed their diploma and officially exit their high school career. Thanks to the hard work and planning of the Millville High School PTSA and a generous donation from Allen Associates, students will also be receiving a parting gift to celebrate their achievement.

For over 15 years, Allen Associates has provided a generous donation of $5,000 to the senior class of Millville High School through a partnership with the school PTSA, whose members dedicate the majority of their fundraising efforts to benefit graduating students.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funds raised would be directed to Project Graduation, an “after party” event intended to give seniors a safe place to celebrate the night of their graduation. Allen Associates played a major role in assisting the PTSA in funding this event for the students with activities as well as raffles for prizes.

This event—and many others—changed for the Class of 2020, as safety protocols prevented large indoor gatherings. PTSA members made the decision to turn their event into something more compact: a “Bucket of Goodies” for every graduating senior to take home.

For the past two graduating classes, students have received these buckets as part of a special post-ceremony “Victory Lap” around the track at the Millville Motorsports Park. Once their vehicle crosses the finish line, students are handed their diploma and the bucket as a farewell gift.

The Class of 2022 will continue this new tradition following their formal ceremony on Wheaton Field. The PTSA now calls their gift the “Bucket of Alumni Goodies,” which includes sunglasses, water bottles, and other items with custom Millville High School Alumni branding.

Richard Allen, Corey Allen, and Glenn Lillie of Allen Associates recently visited Millville High School Principal, Jaime Sutton, and PTSA officers Bethany Kavanagh, Stacey Musey, and Lynn Riley to formally present a check for $5,000. The gift will directly fund this year’s gift to seniors—and that’s a lot of goodies.

“We’re very fortunate that Allen Associates has consistently supported us over the years and provided our students the opportunity to celebrate their achievements,” said Principal Sutton. “It means the world to our kids to be rewarded for their hard work.”

Due to the generosity of Allen Associates, students will be able to celebrate their new alumni status in style.