Aerial Isle

Scratch any impressions you have of private islands inhabited by music moguls, royalty, or tech billionaires popping magnums of champagne. The new private island experience is about togetherness with a group of people you value most in the world—having the uplifting and inspiring shared experience of a customized vacation that provides all the means for you to leave better than when you arrived.

The new type of private island is exclusive, but also more easily sourced and booked than ever before. Your trusted travel advisor can help you craft an end-to-end private island retreat that will transform your idea of a tropical vacation.

Here’s one private island that’s redefining what an island vacation can mean. The Aerial BVI is a 43-acre private island destination in the British Virgin Islands nestled among 14 surrounding islands, with both stunning sunrises and sunsets.

The Aerial welcomes 26 guests in five residences with names that channel the owner’s aspirations for those coming to the island: Unity House, Faith House, Serenity House, and the Love and Grace Villas.

Rooms in each residence cater to different guest needs ranging from relaxation to reflection, to romance to writing to simply engaging with the outdoors: relaxing daybeds, serene “focus spaces” with writer’s desks for those who want to journal their journeys, private, cliffside balconies, chair swings, outdoor showers or soaking tubs, romantic stargazing decks, and balconies overlooking the infinity pool, to name a few.

The private island resort sources ingredients from local providers in the British Virgin Islands in what it says is a true producer-to-table experience. Food that can’t be bought locally is sustainably sourced. There’s still comfort and fun at the table, though—the resort even has a wood burning pizza oven.

On a private island, the world—or at least the island—is your oyster. The white sand beach is reserved for you and your private party. Of course you expect the luxuries of a spa and healing center on the beach, an infinity pool, multiple bars including a beach bar, and maybe ping-pong. But a yacht, Hobie Cats and a full complement of watersports, and a recording studio? Those in search of self-improvement and relaxation can participate in yoga, guided meditation and writing. Get your blood pumping hiking miles of island-wide trails. Reflect on our place in the universe while stargazing.

There’s fun for families and adults trying to rediscover their inner child. A fleet of pastel-colored, electric Mini Mokes. On the beach—a tribal gym set, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4 and movies and bonfires.

And “Indy’s Redemption Ranch” on the island is home to rescued former race horses, miniature ponies, and even a handful of zebras. Riding on the beach and hand feeding the herd is just the beginning. Swimming with the ponies and guided equine therapy take ranch-on-the-beach to a whole different level.

The Aerial replaces traditional concepts of private island resorts with conscious travel that reconnects you and your group of guests with the wonders of nature, and gives you the inspired spaces, seclusion, and activities to discover your very best life. n

Magic Carpet Travels is located at 1359 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. Contact at magickellie@mctravels.com or 856-507-9110.