Adventure Aquarium Voted #4 in Country, #1 in Northeast

After weeks of public voting, Adventure Aquarium was announced as the #4 Aquarium in the country by USA Today.

Adventure Aquarium was one of 20 facilities nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Aquariums contest, which is part of the publication’s overall 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. This #4 spot not only makes Adventure Aquarium one of the top facilities in the U.S. but also ranks the Camden-based aquarium as the best in the Northeast.

Adventure Aquarium is home to more than 15,000 aquatic animals exhibited throughout two million gallons of water and offers unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences like up-close animal encounters, the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast, and the longest shark bridge in the world.

Some of the Aquarium’s most unique residents include Anchor, the great hammerhead shark, a colony of endangered African penguins, and the Nile beauties Button and Genny—the only hippos in the world to be exhibited at an aquarium.

From March 23 through April 16 the Aquarium is bringing the shore indoors with “Super-sized Sand Sculptures,” presented by Visit New Jersey. Learn more about this limited-time festival at adventureaquarium.com/explore/special-events/sand-sculptures.

As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for more than 30 years, Adventure Aquarium is held to the highest standards in animal care and exhibition. For more information or to plan your visit, go to AdventureAquarium.com.