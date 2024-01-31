How Sweet It Is

Jersey Fresh recipes such as this one call for Jersey Fresh produce, in this case, sweet potatoes, cranberries, honey and more. To watch a video of the preparation, visit findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/sweet-potato-rounds

Sweet Potato Rounds

2 lbs. Jersey Fresh sweet potatoes (look for long, thin ones), peeled and sliced into 1/3 inch rounds

• 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• ½ tsp. paprika

• 4 oz. goat cheese, room temp

• 2 tbsp. milk

• ¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped

• ¼ cup candied walnuts, finely chopped (pecans work too)

• 2 tbsp. Jersey Fresh honey

• 2 tbsp. balsamic glaze

• ¼ cup Jersey Fresh chives, chopped

15 minute prep / 20 minute cook time

1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees F.

2. In a small bowl, combine olive oil and paprika.

3. Place potato rounds into the bowl with oil and stir to completely cover both sides.

4. Place on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

5. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping after the first 10 minutes. Cool in pan for five minutes.

6. While cooling, make the topping by creaming the goat cheese with the milk.

7. Top the rounds with the goat cheese, cranberries, and candied walnuts.

8. Drizzle a little bit of the honey over top.

9. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over top.

10. Garnish with chives.