American Pickers To Film in New Jersey

The American Pickers plan to return to New Jersey to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout our area in August 2022. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

American Pickers will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 (facebook: @GotAPick).