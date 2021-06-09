Jersey Caprese

In this month’s column I’m spotlighting delicious Jersey tomatoes, and Bragg Liquid Aminos, which is a product that my family and I have been using for many, many years, and one that we enjoy in a variety of dishes. I use it often in place of salt and soy sauce. Some of the main reasons I’m sharing about this product is that it delivers essential amino acids, it’s non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, and I personally believe it enhances the flavor of many recipes. So until next time, eat well, sleep well, live well. Here’s to our health!

Christina Rose’s Olive Oil Dip

(My mom and niece came up with this recipe)

1 loaf crusty whole-grain or semolina bread, sliced

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely minced

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 tbs. balsamic vinegar

Bragg Liquid Aminos or sea salt, to taste

1/4 cup tomatoes, diced

2 tbs. capers

In a bowl, mix together olive oil, garlic, pepper flakes, vinegar, Bragg Liquid Aminos, tomatoes and capers. Pour dip into a shallow serving bowl and serve alongside of bread slices. You may toast bread slices before serving, if desired.

Caprese Skewers with Balsamic & Olive Oil Drizzle

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

Mini mozzarella cheese balls

Fresh basil or spinach leaves

Extra virgin olive oil, to taste

Balsamic vinegar, to taste

Bragg Liquid Aminos or sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Toothpicks

Thread a mini mozzarella cheese ball, basil leaf (fold in half if large) and a tomato onto a toothpick. Repeat with remaining ingredients. In a small bowlmix together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Braggs and pepper. Drizzle dressing over Caprese skewers, serve.

Note: You can also make a beautiful plate of alternating slices of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil or spinach leaves, and drizzle with the dressing.

Product Spotlight: Bragg Liquid Aminos is a liquid seasoning made from non-GMO soybeans. It’s a tasty alternative to soy sauce, not fermented and it’s gluten-free. It also contains 16 amino acids, has no artificial coloring, preservatives or alcohol. You can find Braggs in health food stores, many grocery stores and online. It’s delicious on cooked vegetables, in dressings, soups, stews, beans, stir-frys, gravies, sauces, and mixed with melted butter or extra-virgin olive oil and drizzled over popcorn…YUM! For additional information visit bragg.com/products/liquid-aminos.

Lisa Ann Panzino DiNunzio is author of Seasoned With Love, Treasured Recipes, Lisa Ann’s Seasoned With Love II, and children’s books Snicker Learns An Important Lesson and Readers’ Favorite 5-Star rated Little Twinkle Learns Her Purpose.