YMCA Offers Family Fun

Families who want to spend quality time together for the rest of the summer have a new outlet at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA. The Y has recently opened its “Let’s Play” outdoor fun zone.

Four Square, giant Connect Four, and Jenja games, plus basketball, bike, and scooter areas, and water fun are all included. The Y is also offering family game nights on Mondays and Wednesdays from six until seven p.m. Games include ring toss, corn hole, jump ropes, kick ball, and more.

YMCA bike nights are set for Fridays,

6 to 7 p.m. Kids can bring their own bikes or borrow one, with a helmet, at the Y.

The YMCA provides all of the activities and equipment. The zone is free for fitness members. To learn about joining the Y, call 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org for more information.