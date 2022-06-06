SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Xspero Featured Merchant: The New Dodges Market, Elmer

There is something for everyone at The New Dodges Market, where Farm to Table fresh grocer meets downtown gourmet. With a full-service florist and bakery, not to mention unique gifts, The New Dodges Market is more than your average restaurant.

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy

Share a Message of Congratulations with the Class of 2022! 

Join us in this celebration by posting a photo and message to your 2022 graduating senior from High School or College.

Click Here to Submit you message and photo