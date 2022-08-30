What’s in a Word?

Do you know where the word “Xspero” came from? “Spero” comes from the Latin word for hope. Xspero founder, Ken Pustizzi Sr., believes hope is an X-factor. With Xspero, his hope was that you, our user, will be an X-factor in creating a community of support.

Xspero began with hope that communities would come together to support one another. As we find ourselves in incredibly difficult circumstances, there is now no better time for hope.

Xspero believes in the goodwill of people making a difference in the world. Every purchase made with the Xspero app has a significant impact on our local community. You give without costing you more. An Xspero purchase means 20 percent of the purchase price goes to a charity, but it also means growth and success for local merchants and provides income to trusted local media companies.

Xspero fosters the world’s most innovative social-giving network because Giving Feels Good, Hoping Feels Good, and you, the purchaser, are the X-factor in making this all work.

So if you’re thinking about going out to a local restaurant, I hope you’ll consider choosing one of our Xspero restaurants. Purchase a digital gift card and 20 percent goes to your favorite charity. If you’re looking for more ways to support your favorite charity, purchase an Xspero gift card to be used for shopping, dining, and enjoying our community together.

This is a small way to help our community, but small gestures can add up to make a big difference. Xspero started just a few years ago and already more than $20,000 has been given to local charities, while folks like you did their normal shopping and dining.

Few things are normal these days, but if we all work together, we can have hope, rise above these uncertain times, and eventually return to a sense of normalcy.

Want to help Xspero? Download the app or leave us a Google or Facebook review. Share your Xspero Xperience with others.

Xspero Featured Merchant: LaTorre Hardware

For more than 60 years, LaTorre Hardware has been a family-owned and -operated business right in Vineland. It is known for unbeatable service that helps you find exactly what you need. From lawn care to kitchen supplies to equipment repair LaTorre has got you covered.