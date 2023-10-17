Vintage/Sweet Sale a Success

The Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) thanks Beth Oliver, 1st vice president/fundraising chair, and Barbara Morrow, honors/awards chair, for their hard work coordinating and organizing another delightful and profitable Vintage/Sweet Sale. The vintage jewelry, handbags, scarves, belts, shoes, and collectable dolls contributed for the sale by club members and friends were beautifully displayed. The clubhouse was open for two days of browsing and shopping at very reasonable prices. MWC thanks browsers and shoppers for their support. Even with the threat of a hurricane on the second day, there were those who came to browse and shop.