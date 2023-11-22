Vineland’s Avena Selected for 2024 Bass Pro Tour

Star pro bass fisherman Adrian Avena of Vineland was recently named to the Major League Fishing (MLF) roster for the 2024 Bass Pro Tour, the sixth season of professional bass fishing’s preeminent tournament circuit. The field of 80 of the world’s top bass-fishing professionals will compete across nine states during the Bass Pro Tour season for a total purse of more than $6.7 million.

The season starts on January 30 at the Bass Pro Tour Stage One at Toledo Bend in Many, LA, and ends in August at the St. Lawrence River in Massena, NY, where the 2024 Bass Pro Tour Angler of Year will be crowned and 40 berths into REDCREST 2025 on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville will be determined.

“We’re excited to announce the Bass Pro Tour roster for the 2024 season,” said Kathy Fennel, executive vice president & general manager of Major League Fishing. “The Tour represents the highest level of competition our sport has to offer, and nowhere is that more evident than in the field of anglers competing in 2024.”

The 2024 field includes 29 anglers who have won either a major-circuit Angler of the Year title or national tour-level championship. Invitations to compete in the MLF Bass Pro Tour are earned by performance in the previous year’s Bass Pro Tour, overall lifetime BPT average and performance in the previous year’s Tackle Warehouse Invitationals.

After placing in the money innumerable times in his career, Avena won his first national tour event this summer with a purse of $100,000,

He was the only angler from New Jersey named to this year’s tour. Of the 24 states represented, Alabama, the site of REDCREST 2024 on Lay Lake in Birmingham (March 14-17), leads the way with 13 anglers. Tennessee is home to 10 anglers fishing the Bass Pro Tour, followed by seven pros from Arkansas.

The 2024 MLF Bass Pro Tour will air on Discovery Channel beginning in July 2024 and Outdoor Channel in early 2025. For more, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.

