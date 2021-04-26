Vineland Teen Named a Finalist in Statewide Drug Prevention Music Competition

A local teen has earned recognition for her original substance use prevention song created for the Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey high school music competition, sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), 95.9 WRAT and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. The music competition’s virtual Prevention Concert will be held as an audio show on the Shout Down Drugs website (ShoutDownDrugs.com ) on May 7 at 5:30 p.m. and the winners to be announced live on air on 95.9 WRAT immediately following the concert.

Moesharlynn Torto of Vineland High School South is a finalist in the statewide program, which challenges high school students to create original music with lyrics that contain peer-to-peer substance use prevention messages. She entered with her original song, “Addicted.” This year there were 14 finalists from seven counties throughout the state. Online voting has been ongoing and will remain open through midnight on May 6.

“This is the 17th year we have held this competition,” states Angelo Valente, PDFNJ’s executive director. “Today’s youth are going through some trying times right now, and hopefully these substance use prevention songs will inspire their peers with the messages they convey

“The New Jersey Broadcasters Association is honored be a part of Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition,” said Paul Rotella, president and CEO of the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. “This is a great platform for these teens to showcase their talents and share these important messages.”

The first, second and third place winners will be announced live by Jimmy Steel, WRAT’s Creative Services director and Afternoon Drive host on 95.9 WRAT. The audio show will also remain online for listeners on the Shout Down Drugs website.

“These talented teens have worked so hard on their songs and we are excited to share them through the audio show,”said Steel.