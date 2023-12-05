Vineland Schools Receive Tutoring Grant

Vineland Public School District has been selected as one of the recipients of the competitive High Impact Tutoring grants awarded by the New Jersey Department of Education. The grant program, totaling approximately $41 million, has allocated funds to approximately 240 school districts across the state to support the implementation of highly effective, evidence-based strategies aimed at promoting accelerated learning among students.

Vineland received approximately $618,000 for use this school year. Key components of the program include frequent, extended periods of tutoring with individuals or small groups of students, a focus on math and language arts that aligns with state learning standards, and customized, data-driven instruction based on students’ data.

A summer program encompassing four weeks of innovative learning is also planned. These services will be provided by highly qualified tutors made up of in-district staff who will regularly collaborate with students’ teachers to ensure the most effective learning experience. The program will focus on third and fourth-grade students in all district elementary schools who have demonstrated a need for additional instruction.

“Receiving this High Impact Tutoring grant is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the success of every student in Vineland Public Schools,” said Superintendent Alfonso Llano. “We are excited to leverage this opportunity to empower our students to reach their full potential and achieve academic excellence.”