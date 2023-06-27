A large crowd of well-wishers came together under rainy skies to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new Vineland Fire Headquarters Station No. 6 located at 200 NW Boulevard. The 38,000-square-foot building was designed by Manders Merighi Portadin Farrell Architects, and will be built by Ogren Construction. New Road Construction is serving as the project manager. The building is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition to hosting the city’s career firefighters, the department’s administration and fire prevention offices will also be located at the station.
Vineland Breaks Ground on New Fire Headquarters
From left: Police Chief Pedro Casiano, Director of Cumberland County Commissioners Doug Albrecht, Fire Marshall Brian Murray, Project Architects Dave Manders and Steven Graham, Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana, Director of Fire and EMS Rich Franchetta, Bruce Farrell, Chris Chin, City Council President Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, Sen. Michael Testa, EMS Chief Kelly Soracco, Mayor Anthony Fanucci, Fire Deputy Chief Mark Cifaloglio, Councilmen Ron Franceschini and Al Vargas.