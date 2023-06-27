SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Vineland Breaks Ground on New Fire Headquarters

From left: Police Chief Pedro Casiano, Director of Cumberland County Commissioners Doug Albrecht, Fire Marshall Brian Murray, Project Architects Dave Manders and Steven Graham, Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana, Director of Fire and EMS Rich Franchetta, Bruce Farrell, Chris Chin, City Council President Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, Sen. Michael Testa, EMS Chief Kelly Soracco, Mayor Anthony Fanucci, Fire Deputy Chief Mark Cifaloglio, Councilmen Ron Franceschini and Al Vargas.

A large crowd of well-wishers came together under rainy skies to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new Vineland Fire Headquarters Station No. 6 located at 200 NW Boulevard. The 38,000-square-foot building was designed by Manders Merighi Portadin Farrell Architects, and will be built by Ogren Construction. New Road Construction is serving as the project manager. The building is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition to hosting the city’s career firefighters, the department’s administration and fire prevention offices will also be located at the station.

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

Subcribe to our weekly news update.

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy

Share a Message of Congratulations with the Class of 2023! 

Join us in this celebration by posting a photo and message to your 2023 graduating senior from High School or College.

Click Here to Submit you message and photo
Sponsored by