Vineland Breaks Ground on New Fire Headquarters

A large crowd of well-wishers came together under rainy skies to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new Vineland Fire Headquarters Station No. 6 located at 200 NW Boulevard. The 38,000-square-foot building was designed by Manders Merighi Portadin Farrell Architects, and will be built by Ogren Construction. New Road Construction is serving as the project manager. The building is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition to hosting the city’s career firefighters, the department’s administration and fire prevention offices will also be located at the station.