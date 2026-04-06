The City of Vineland respectfully disagrees with recent public comments concerning its decision not to enter into a 2026 animal services contract with South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, now Associated Humane Societies South (AHSS) as written, as well as the portrayal of the circumstances surrounding this decision. It is important to note that AHSS is the only animal shelter in the region that will service Cumberland County municipalities and therefore have a monopoly.

Over the past several years, the City has documented concerns regarding rising costs, recurring billing inconsistencies, fictitious billing, insufficient and delayed communication, and contract provisions that would obligate Vineland to accept all future agreements without review. For several years, the Administration and governing Body asked to meet with the Associated Humane Societies and their predecessors to discuss unconscionable practices and unjustifiable billing but were told there are to be no discussions and either sign the contracts and pay the incorrect bills or they would refuse to take animals from Vineland.

These ongoing issues have made it difficult to uphold transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility for Vineland taxpayers. In 2024, Vineland paid AHSS $473,870.00 and in 2025, paid $508,808.00, which does not represent services rendered, but billing based upon the population of the City. This does not include unlimited special sheltering fees from cruelty investigations and uncontrolled veterinary expenses which adds thousands more. As an example, the City received a bill for one-month uncontrolled sheltering services totaling over $6,000.00 for chickens. This has led the City to commence litigation in the Superior Court of New Jersey Law Division.

We are also deeply concerned that, despite ongoing support from the Health Department to assist AHSS staff, AHSS has operated without a valid shelter or pound license, required by the State of New Jersey, for approximately 10 months. This situation raises significant regulatory and operational issues that must be addressed to ensure compliance with State standards and to safeguard the safety and well-being of the animals and employees in the facility.

Additionally, through their policies, AHSS intends upon operating as both a shelter and pound but chooses what animals they will accept contrary to state law. These roles present fundamentally different obligations and standards, and this dual approach leads to inconsistent intake practices, creating uncertainty about proper care and placement for the animals involved by licensed Animal Control Officers.

Contrary to statements from AHSS representatives, Vineland is not alone in these concerns. Other Cumberland County municipalities forced to use the services of AHSS have recently contacted Vineland and the Mayors of Cumberland County, reporting similar problems with billing clarity, service expectations, responsiveness, and intake procedures.

City officials have made multiple attempts to resolve these issues and reach a mutually acceptable agreement. For the past years and continuing, Vineland has agreed to pay the costs submitted by AHSS without executing an unconscionable agreement until we could discuss the terms, but they have refused. While Vineland remains open to continued good-faith negotiations and has expressed a willingness to continue payment for services in the interim to avoid any disruption in animal care, AHSS has declined to engage further.

As a result, Vineland has made the decision to pursue an alternative path forward and has taken appropriate legal steps to seek clarity and resolution, including ensuring that all statutory and regulatory requirements for animal services are being met.

The City remains committed to providing dependable, transparent, and cost-effective animal services for the community, while honoring its obligations to taxpayers and the law. At present, the facility does not meet the State requirements for a licensed shelter or pound. However, Vineland will continue to act in the best interests of its residents and pursue a solution that ensures consistent, humane, and accountable care for all animals.

AHSS was contacted for comment and had not responded by the time of publication.