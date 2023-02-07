Trivia Nights

There are two trivia night opportunities coming up, supporting two nonprofits. We have a lot of fun with our host, Nor’easter Nick Pittman and raise some money for our nonprofit partners.

On Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m., we will be holding a Virtual Family Fun Trivia Night in support of St. Mary School, sponsored by South Jersey Glass and Door.

Then on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m., we will have our Virtual Family Fun Trivia Night in support of the South Vineland Fire Company, sponsored by GE Mechanical.

Tickets are $10 and up to 90 percent of the ticket purchases will go to the Trivia Night charity.

How donations work: When you purchase a Trivia Night Ticket on your Xspero app, 20 percent, or $2 per ticket goes to your selected favorite charity and 70 percent goes to the Trivia Night charity.

So if you have chosen to support St. Mary School or South Vineland Fire Company as your favorite charity and then purchase a Trivia Night Ticket, then $9 will go right to St. Mary School or South Vineland Fire Company, depending on what night your ticket is for.

Changing your favorite charity in the Xspero app is easy. You can change your selected charity anytime. On the bottom right of your Xspero app is your access to your profile. Tap on your profile and right in the middle of the screen will be your current favorite charity. Click on that and you will bring up the list of dozens of Xspero partner charities from which you may choose. Select one and make that your new favorite charity.

How to play: When you purchase your ticket, you will be added to the list for the Trivia event. You will get an e-mail with the Trivia Night’s zoom link on the day of the event. In that e-mail is a short video with instructions on how to play that night.

Our sponsors, will cover the prize expenses, Xspero will cover the work in putting on the event with host Nor’easter Nick Pittman, and our Xspero charities will benefit. We just need you to buy a ticket and get your friends and family to join in on the fun. It’s an easy and fun way to donate and raise money in a time when hosting events can be difficult.

Purchase your ticket right though the Xspero app. Just search the word “trivia” and select your preferred Trivia Night from the list of mechants. If you don’t have the Xspero app, download it in your phone’s app store.

Remember, your can use your Xspero app year-round to support your favorite charities, all without costing you anything extra.