Super Bowl 60 Betting Odds: Seahawks vs Patriots Lines, Spread & Predictions

Super Bowl 60 represents the culmination of an extraordinary NFL season, bringing together two franchises that have defied expectations at every turn. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026, in what promises to be one of the most compelling championship games in recent memory. This matchup carries significant historical weight, serving as a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from eleven years ago, when the Patriots secured a dramatic victory on the game’s final play.

The Seahawks enter Super Bowl 60 as 4.5-point favorites, powered by the league’s top-ranked scoring defense and a balanced offensive attack that has proven nearly impossible to contain. Under head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle has transformed into a defensive juggernaut while maintaining the explosive playmaking ability that has defined the franchise for over a decade. Sam Darnold’s career renaissance has been nothing short of remarkable, as the quarterback has silenced doubters with consistent, efficient performances throughout the postseason.

New England’s journey to this championship game marks one of the most stunning turnarounds in NFL history. Mike Vrabel’s first season as Patriots head coach has exceeded all expectations, with second-year quarterback Drake Maye emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate. The Patriots’ return to Super Bowl contention after missing the playoffs for consecutive seasons has energized a fanbase hungry for the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. Their physical, disciplined style of play has overwhelmed opponents throughout the postseason.

The betting market has shown remarkable interest in Super Bowl 60, with early projections suggesting this game could surpass the record $16 billion wagered on last year’s championship. The combination of two storied franchises, compelling storylines, and competitive odds has created an environment where both casual and professional bettors are finding value across multiple markets. Line movement has been active since the conference championships concluded, reflecting genuine uncertainty about how this matchup will unfold.

From the opening spread to player props and everything in between, this comprehensive guide covers every aspect of Super Bowl 60 betting. Whether you’re looking for analysis on the point spread, insights into sharp money movement, or simply want to understand your options before placing a wager, our expert breakdown will help you navigate the biggest betting event of the year. We’ll examine the key matchups, historical trends, and betting strategies that could make the difference between a winning and losing ticket on championship Sunday.

Super Bowl 60 Odds at a Glance

Before diving into the detailed analysis, here’s a quick snapshot of the current Super Bowl 60 betting landscape. These odds represent the consensus lines across major sportsbooks as of February 2026.

Betting Market Current Line Point Spread Seattle Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Moneyline Seahawks -230 / Patriots +190 Over/Under Total 44.5 points (-110) Kickoff Time 6:30 PM ET, February 8, 2026 TV Broadcast FOX Halftime Show Bad Bunny National Anthem Charlie Puth Venue Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

The current spread of Seattle -4.5 represents a moderate favorite, suggesting oddsmakers expect a competitive game while giving the Seahawks a clear edge. The total of 44.5 points has dropped from an opening line of 47, reflecting expectations of a defensive battle between two of the league’s best units.

Who Is Favored to Win Super Bowl 60?

The Seattle Seahawks are favored to win Super Bowl 60 with a point spread of -4.5 and a moneyline of -230. This translates to an implied probability of approximately 70% that Seattle will win the game outright. The Seahawks have been installed as favorites based on their dominant defensive performance throughout the season and their balanced offensive attack that has proven difficult for opponents to game-plan against.

Why Seattle Is Favored

Seattle’s case as the favorite rests on several compelling factors. The Seahawks posted the league’s best scoring defense during the regular season, allowing just 17.1 points per game. Their pass rush, led by a rotation of talented edge defenders, recorded 52 sacks during the regular season and has continued to dominate in the playoffs. The secondary features elite coverage skills that have limited opposing quarterbacks to a 78.3 passer rating, the lowest in the NFL.

On offense, Seattle has found the perfect balance between efficiency and explosiveness. Sam Darnold has committed to ball security while still pushing the ball downfield, completing 68.2% of his passes for 4,127 yards with 29 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions. The running game, featuring Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, averaged 4.8 yards per carry and keeps defenses honest against play-action.

The Seahawks’ postseason performance has reinforced their favorite status. They’ve won both playoff games by double digits, demonstrating the ability to both grind out victories and pull away when given the opportunity. Their 31-17 NFC Championship victory over the Detroit Lions showcased a complete team performance that left little doubt about their championship credentials.

Why New England Is Getting Some Sharp Action

Despite Seattle’s clear advantages, professional bettors have shown interest in the Patriots at +4.5. New England’s physical style of play historically translates well to postseason football, where games tend to be lower-scoring and more tightly contested. The Patriots’ ability to control the clock and win the time of possession battle could neutralize Seattle’s explosiveness.

Drake Maye’s development has been the key factor in New England’s success. The second-year quarterback has displayed remarkable poise under pressure, completing clutch throws in critical moments throughout the playoffs. His chemistry with veteran receiver Stefon Diggs has given the Patriots a reliable option in contested situations, while the running game featuring Rhamondre Stevenson provides balance.

Mike Vrabel’s coaching experience in championship environments cannot be overlooked. As a player, Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and understands what it takes to prepare a team for the biggest stage. His defensive background has helped transform New England’s unit into one of the league’s best, and his game-planning has consistently put opponents in uncomfortable positions.

Current Betting Splits

The betting market has shown interesting dynamics since lines opened. While approximately 62% of bets have been placed on the Seahawks to cover, the money percentage tells a different story. Sharp bettors, who typically wager larger amounts, have pushed 54% of the total dollars wagered toward the Patriots. This divergence between ticket count and money suggests professional bettors see value on New England as an underdog.

The line has remained relatively stable despite this action, opening at Seattle -4 and moving to -4.5 after initial sharp action on the Seahawks. Sportsbooks appear comfortable with their current number, suggesting they have balanced liability on both sides. Any significant movement in the final days before kickoff will be worth monitoring for potential value opportunities.

Super Bowl 60 Point Spread Explained

The point spread is the most popular way to bet on football, and understanding how it works is essential for Super Bowl wagering. The current spread of Seattle -4.5 means the Seahawks must win by 5 or more points for bettors to cash a ticket on them, while New England can lose by 4 points or fewer (or win outright) for Patriots backers to collect.

What Does Seahawks -4.5 Mean?

When you bet on Seattle -4.5, you’re essentially giving the Seahawks a 4.5-point handicap. If Seattle wins 27-24, they would only cover by 1.5 points (27-24 = 3, plus the 4.5-point spread = losing by 1.5 for spread purposes). In that scenario, a bet on Seattle would lose because they didn’t win by more than 4.5 points.

For a Seahawks spread bet to win, the final score differential must be at least 5 points in Seattle’s favor. Examples of winning scenarios include Seattle winning 28-20 (winning by 8 points), 24-17 (winning by 7 points), or any margin of 5 or greater.

What Does Patriots +4.5 Mean?

Conversely, betting on New England +4.5 means you’re adding 4.5 points to the Patriots’ final score for betting purposes. If New England loses 24-21, they would cover the spread because adding 4.5 points to their score (21 + 4.5 = 25.5) would exceed Seattle’s 24 points.

Patriots spread bettors win in three scenarios: New England wins outright, New England loses by exactly 1-4 points, or the game ends in a tie (though ties are extremely rare in NFL games). The only losing scenario for Patriots +4.5 bettors is if Seattle wins by 5 or more points.

Why Is There a Half-Point?

The half-point in spread betting exists to eliminate the possibility of a push (tie). In traditional gambling, if the spread were exactly 4 points and Seattle won by exactly 4, all bets would be refunded. By using half-points, sportsbooks ensure every bet has a definitive winner and loser.

This half-point carries significant value in football betting. Moving from -4.5 to -4 (or from +4 to +4.5) crosses the key number of 4, which represents the margin of victory in approximately 5% of NFL games. Bettors often pay extra juice (vig) to buy half-points across key numbers.

Key Numbers in Football Betting

Football scoring is unique because touchdowns (6 points plus potential extra point for 7) and field goals (3 points) create predictable final score differentials. The most common margins of victory in NFL history are:

3 points: The most common margin, occurring in approximately 15% of games

The most common margin, occurring in approximately 15% of games 7 points: The second most common, occurring in approximately 9% of games

The second most common, occurring in approximately 9% of games 6 points: Occurs in approximately 5% of games

Occurs in approximately 5% of games 4 points: Occurs in approximately 5% of games

Occurs in approximately 5% of games 10 points: Occurs in approximately 5% of games

The current spread of 4.5 sits between two key numbers (4 and 6), making it a relatively neutral position. Bettors who strongly favor Seattle might consider buying to -4 or even -3.5, while those bullish on New England could push to +5 or +5.5 for additional insurance.

Understanding the Juice

The standard price for point spread bets is -110, meaning bettors must wager $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10). This 10% commission, known as juice or vigorish, represents the sportsbook’s profit margin. The juice is built into both sides of the spread, so whether you bet Seattle -4.5 or New England +4.5, you’ll typically pay -110.

Some sportsbooks offer reduced juice (-105) as a promotional offer, which can significantly impact long-term profitability. Over 100 bets at -110, a bettor needs to win 52.4% to break even. At -105, that number drops to 51.2%. While the difference seems small, it compounds over time and represents real value for serious bettors.

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Moneyline betting is the simplest form of wagering: pick the team you think will win, regardless of the margin. The current Super Bowl 60 moneyline has Seattle at -230 and New England at +190, reflecting the Seahawks’ status as solid favorites.

Current Moneyline Odds

Team Moneyline Odds To Win $100 $100 Bet Wins Seattle Seahawks -230 Bet $230 $100 New England Patriots +190 Bet $100 $190

How to Read Moneyline Odds

American odds use a baseline of $100 to express potential winnings. Negative numbers indicate favorites and show how much you must bet to win $100. Positive numbers indicate underdogs and show how much you’d win on a $100 bet.

For Seattle at -230: You must bet $230 to win $100 in profit. If the Seahawks win, you receive your $230 stake plus $100 profit for a total return of $330.

For New England at +190: A $100 bet wins $190 in profit if the Patriots win. Your total return would be $290 ($100 stake plus $190 profit).

Implied Probability

Converting moneyline odds to implied probability helps bettors understand what the market believes about each team’s chances. The formula for negative odds is: Odds / (Odds + 100) x 100. For positive odds: 100 / (Odds + 100) x 100.

Seattle -230: 230 / (230 + 100) = 230 / 330 = 69.7% implied probability

230 / (230 + 100) = 230 / 330 = 69.7% implied probability New England +190: 100 / (190 + 100) = 100 / 290 = 34.5% implied probability

Note that these probabilities total 104.2%, not 100%. The extra 4.2% represents the sportsbook’s built-in margin (vig). When evaluating bets, savvy bettors compare their own probability estimates to the implied probabilities to find value.

When to Bet the Moneyline vs. Spread

Choosing between moneyline and spread bets depends on your confidence level and risk tolerance. Consider the moneyline when:

You believe a favorite will win but are uncertain about the margin

The spread is at a key number that makes covering difficult

You’re parlaying multiple games and want simpler win conditions

The underdog’s plus-money payout offers sufficient value for the perceived risk

Consider the spread when:

The favorite’s moneyline juice is too high to justify the risk

You believe the game will be close regardless of the winner

Historical trends suggest the underdog covers even if they don’t win

You want more balanced odds (-110) rather than heavy favorites

Moneyline Movement

The Super Bowl 60 moneyline has shown moderate movement since opening. Seattle opened at -200 and has moved to -230, indicating continued confidence in the Seahawks. Conversely, New England has moved from +170 to +190, offering better value for those willing to back the underdog.

This movement typically indicates sharp money favoring Seattle early, with sportsbooks adjusting to balance their liability. However, the Patriots’ improved odds present an opportunity for bettors who believe New England has a realistic path to victory.

Super Bowl 60 Over/Under Total

The over/under total represents the combined points scored by both teams. For Super Bowl 60, the current total sits at 44.5 points, meaning bettors can wager on whether the final combined score will be 45 or more (over) or 44 or fewer (under).

How Totals Betting Works

Totals betting ignores the winner entirely, focusing solely on the offensive and defensive performance of both teams combined. If the final score is Seattle 27, New England 20, the total would be 47 points. In this scenario, over bettors would win (47 > 44.5) and under bettors would lose.

Like point spreads, totals are typically offered at -110 on both sides. Some sportsbooks may shade one side slightly (e.g., Over -115 / Under -105) based on their betting liability or opinion on the game.

Why the Total Has Dropped

The Super Bowl 60 total opened at 47 points and has dropped to 44.5, a significant 2.5-point move. Several factors explain this decline:

Defensive excellence: Both teams ranked in the top five in scoring defense during the regular season. Seattle allowed 17.1 PPG (#1) while New England allowed 17.3 PPG (#4).

Both teams ranked in the top five in scoring defense during the regular season. Seattle allowed 17.1 PPG (#1) while New England allowed 17.3 PPG (#4). Weather forecast: While Levi’s Stadium is an outdoor venue, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 50s with potential light wind, which could slightly suppress scoring.

While Levi’s Stadium is an outdoor venue, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 50s with potential light wind, which could slightly suppress scoring. Playoff scoring patterns: Both teams have played relatively low-scoring playoff games, with Seattle’s two wins totaling 73 combined points (36.5 average) and New England’s at 69 points (34.5 average).

Both teams have played relatively low-scoring playoff games, with Seattle’s two wins totaling 73 combined points (36.5 average) and New England’s at 69 points (34.5 average). Sharp money on under: Professional bettors have hammered the under, pushing the line down from its opening number.

Current Betting Splits on the Total

Selection Ticket Percentage Money Percentage Over 44.5 58% 42% Under 44.5 42% 58%

The divergence between ticket count (favoring over) and money percentage (favoring under) is a classic indicator of sharp vs. public betting. Recreational bettors tend to favor overs, finding it more exciting to root for points. Professional bettors, however, have identified value on the under and are wagering larger amounts accordingly.

Factors That Could Push the Game Over

Big-play potential: Both offenses feature explosive players capable of changing games in a single play. Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and New England’s Stefon Diggs have deep-threat ability.

Both offenses feature explosive players capable of changing games in a single play. Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and New England’s Stefon Diggs have deep-threat ability. Turnover luck: If either team creates multiple turnovers in favorable field position, short fields could lead to additional scoring opportunities.

If either team creates multiple turnovers in favorable field position, short fields could lead to additional scoring opportunities. Fourth-quarter urgency: A close game could see both teams abandoning conservative approaches, leading to a late-game scoring surge.

A close game could see both teams abandoning conservative approaches, leading to a late-game scoring surge. Special teams impact: A kick return touchdown or blocked punt for a score would add unexpected points to the total.

Factors That Could Push the Game Under

Elite pass coverage: Seattle’s secondary has limited opponents to just 195 passing yards per game, potentially neutralizing New England’s aerial attack.

Seattle’s secondary has limited opponents to just 195 passing yards per game, potentially neutralizing New England’s aerial attack. Ball control philosophy: New England’s offense prioritizes possession and running the football, which chews clock and limits total possessions.

New England’s offense prioritizes possession and running the football, which chews clock and limits total possessions. Red zone defense: Both teams rank in the top ten in red zone defense, potentially forcing field goals instead of touchdowns.

Both teams rank in the top ten in red zone defense, potentially forcing field goals instead of touchdowns. Playoff atmosphere: Championship games often see teams play more conservatively, particularly early, as coaches attempt to avoid costly mistakes.

Line Movement: How Super Bowl 60 Odds Have Shifted

Tracking line movement provides insight into where professional money is flowing and how oddsmakers are adjusting their positions. Super Bowl lines are the most closely watched in sports betting, and even small movements carry significant implications.

Spread Movement

Date Spread Movement January 26 (Opening) Seattle -4 Opening line January 27 Seattle -4.5 +0.5 toward Seattle January 29 Seattle -4.5 No change February 1 Seattle -4.5 No change February 3 (Current) Seattle -4.5 Holding steady

Total Movement

Date Total Movement January 26 (Opening) 47 Opening line January 27 46.5 -0.5 January 29 45.5 -1.0 February 1 45 -0.5 February 3 (Current) 44.5 -0.5

Moneyline Movement

Date Seattle ML New England ML January 26 (Opening) -200 +170 January 27 -210 +175 January 29 -215 +180 February 1 -225 +185 February 3 (Current) -230 +190

What Line Movement Tells Us

The spread movement from -4 to -4.5 occurred quickly after opening, suggesting sharp money immediately identified Seattle as the correct side. However, the line has held at -4.5 despite continued public betting on the Seahawks, indicating sportsbooks are comfortable with their position and potentially receiving some sharp action on New England at the current number.

The most significant movement has been on the total, which dropped 2.5 points from 47 to 44.5. This represents one of the largest Super Bowl total movements in recent years and reflects overwhelming sharp sentiment that this will be a defensive struggle. The consistent downward pressure suggests professional bettors continue to find value on the under even as the line falls.

Moneyline movement has been gradual and consistent, with Seattle’s price increasing from -200 to -230. This movement reflects the market’s growing confidence in the Seahawks rather than any specific news or injury updates. New England’s improving odds (+170 to +190) offer better value for contrarian bettors willing to back the underdog.

Seattle Seahawks Season Overview

The Seattle Seahawks’ path to Super Bowl 60 represents one of the most impressive turnarounds in franchise history. After missing the playoffs in two of the previous three seasons, Seattle has re-established itself as an elite team under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

Regular Season Record: 14-3

Category Statistic NFL Rank Record 14-3 #1 NFC Record ATS 12-5 Top 5 NFL Points Per Game 27.8 #3 NFL Points Allowed 17.1 #1 NFL Point Differential +171 #2 NFL

Path to Super Bowl 60

Seattle earned the NFC’s #1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. Their playoff run has been dominant:

Divisional Round: Seattle 28, Philadelphia 17 — The Seahawks controlled this game from start to finish, with Sam Darnold throwing for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns while the defense limited Jalen Hurts to 198 passing yards.

Seattle 28, Philadelphia 17 — The Seahawks controlled this game from start to finish, with Sam Darnold throwing for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns while the defense limited Jalen Hurts to 198 passing yards. NFC Championship: Seattle 31, Detroit 17 — Seattle’s defense produced 4 sacks and 2 interceptions against Jared Goff, while the offense converted 8 of 14 third downs to maintain control throughout.

Defensive Dominance

Seattle’s defense has been the story of the 2025 season. Under Mike Macdonald’s scheme, the unit has been nearly impossible to move the ball against consistently.

Defensive Category Statistic NFL Rank Points Allowed/Game 17.1 #1 Yards Allowed/Game 289.4 #2 Passing Yards Allowed 195.2 #1 Sacks 52 #4 Interceptions 19 #3 Red Zone Defense 48.2% #2

Offensive Balance

While the defense gets headlines, Seattle’s offense has been remarkably efficient. The Seahawks rank third in scoring at 27.8 points per game while committing just 14 turnovers all season (tied for third-fewest in the NFL).

The offensive line has been the unsung hero, allowing just 22 sacks during the regular season (fifth-fewest) while paving the way for the league’s eighth-best rushing attack at 127.3 yards per game. This protection has allowed Sam Darnold to operate from a clean pocket and make good decisions with the football.

Sam Darnold’s Season Statistics

Category Statistic Completion Percentage 68.2% Passing Yards 4,127 Passing Touchdowns 29 Interceptions 8 Passer Rating 102.4 QBR 68.7

Current Form

Seattle enters the Super Bowl having won 11 consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in the NFL. Their last loss came in Week 8 against San Francisco, a 24-21 defeat that served as a wake-up call for a team that had been coasting. Since then, the Seahawks have been ruthlessly efficient, winning by an average of 12.3 points during the streak.

The team is healthy at the right time, with all key starters expected to be available for Super Bowl 60. The combination of defensive excellence, offensive efficiency, and championship-level coaching makes Seattle a formidable favorite.

New England Patriots Season Overview

The New England Patriots’ presence in Super Bowl 60 represents perhaps the most unexpected championship run in franchise history. After finishing 4-13 in 2024 and picking third overall in the draft, expectations for the 2025 season were modest at best.

Regular Season Record: 14-3

Category Statistic NFL Rank Record 14-3 #1 AFC Record ATS 14-6 #1 NFL Points Per Game 28.4 #2 NFL Points Allowed 17.3 #4 NFL Point Differential +188 #1 NFL

The Patriots’ Remarkable Transformation

New England’s turnaround began with the hiring of Mike Vrabel as head coach, reuniting the franchise with one of its most beloved former players. Vrabel brought an intensity and accountability that had been missing in Foxborough, immediately transforming the culture and expectations.

The Patriots went from worst to first in the AFC East, becoming the first team since the 2008 Miami Dolphins to make that dramatic leap. Their +188 point differential was the best in the NFL, reflecting consistent dominance rather than close victories.

Mike Vrabel’s Impact

Vrabel’s fingerprints are all over this team. His defensive background has helped transform a unit that ranked 28th in scoring defense in 2024 into one of the league’s best. His no-nonsense approach has resonated with players, creating a team-first mentality that shows up in critical moments.

Perhaps most importantly, Vrabel has maximized Drake Maye’s development. Rather than asking the young quarterback to carry the offense, Vrabel built a system that protects Maye with a strong running game and defense while allowing his talent to shine in crucial situations.

Drake Maye’s Breakout Season

Category Statistic Completion Percentage 66.8% Passing Yards 4,312 Passing Touchdowns 32 Interceptions 10 Passer Rating 101.7 QBR 71.2

Maye’s development from promising rookie to legitimate franchise quarterback has exceeded all expectations. His 32 touchdown passes led the AFC, while his 10 interceptions represented acceptable risk for a second-year player learning on the job. The North Carolina product has displayed remarkable poise in pressure situations, a trait that will be tested on the Super Bowl stage.

Path to Super Bowl 60

Like Seattle, New England earned a first-round bye as the AFC’s #1 seed. Their playoff run has been more nerve-wracking than the Seahawks’:

Divisional Round: New England 24, Houston 20 — The Patriots overcame a 10-point second-half deficit behind Drake Maye’s clutch performance, completing 78% of his passes in the fourth quarter.

New England 24, Houston 20 — The Patriots overcame a 10-point second-half deficit behind Drake Maye’s clutch performance, completing 78% of his passes in the fourth quarter. AFC Championship: New England 23, Buffalo 17 — A defensive masterpiece against Josh Allen, holding the Bills to just 267 total yards while Maye threw for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensive Resurgence

Defensive Category Statistic NFL Rank Points Allowed/Game 17.3 #4 Yards Allowed/Game 302.1 #5 Rushing Yards Allowed 98.4 #3 Sacks 48 #7 Takeaways 28 #4 Third Down Defense 34.2% #4

Current Form

New England has won 8 of their last 9 games, with the only loss coming against Miami in Week 15. The Patriots have been particularly impressive in cold weather and on the road, posting a 6-1 record in games played in temperatures below 40 degrees.

The team enters Super Bowl 60 relatively healthy, with all starters expected to be available. Their physical style of play has held up well during the postseason, though they’ll face their toughest test yet against Seattle’s elite defense.

Key Player Matchups to Watch

Super Bowl 60 features numerous individual battles that could determine the outcome. These matchups between elite players will be chess matches within the larger game.

Drake Maye vs. Seattle’s Pass Rush

The most critical matchup of the game pits New England’s young quarterback against the NFL’s most disruptive defensive front. Seattle recorded 52 sacks during the regular season and has added 9 more in two playoff games. Their ability to generate pressure without blitzing allows them to keep extra defenders in coverage.

Maye has shown excellent pocket presence this season, taking just 28 sacks despite attempting 541 passes. However, he hasn’t faced a pass rush as talented as Seattle’s. His ability to remain calm under pressure and find open receivers quickly will be essential to New England’s offensive success.

Sam Darnold vs. New England’s Secondary

Darnold’s career renaissance has been built on smart decision-making and accurate throws. He’ll face a Patriots secondary that features physical corners who excel in man coverage. New England’s scheme allows cornerbacks to play press coverage, disrupting timing routes that have been Seattle’s bread and butter.

The key will be whether Darnold can remain patient and take what the defense gives him. His eight interceptions during the regular season were the fewest of his career, and maintaining that discipline against an aggressive secondary will be crucial.

Kenneth Walker III vs. Patriots Front Seven

Seattle’s running game could be the difference-maker in this Super Bowl. Kenneth Walker III averaged 5.2 yards per carry during the regular season and has been even better in the playoffs (5.7 YPC). His explosive speed and vision make him a threat to break long runs at any moment.

New England’s rush defense ranked third in the NFL, allowing just 98.4 yards per game. Their gap discipline and tackling have been exceptional all season. If Seattle can establish the running game, it will open up play-action opportunities for Darnold. If not, the Seahawks may become one-dimensional against a defense that excels at stopping the pass.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Christian Gonzalez

The battle between Seattle’s emerging star receiver and New England’s shutdown corner could define the passing game. Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks with 1,189 receiving yards and has become Darnold’s most reliable target in crucial situations.

Gonzalez has developed into one of the NFL’s best young corners, allowing just 52.3% completion rate when targeted and surrendering only 2 touchdowns all season. His length (6’2″) and speed allow him to match up with any receiver. This will be a true test for both players on the biggest stage.

Stefon Diggs vs. Devon Witherspoon

Diggs’ acquisition via trade transformed New England’s offense, giving Maye a true #1 receiver for the first time. The veteran wideout has 1,087 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, providing experience and production in crucial moments.

Witherspoon is Seattle’s most versatile defensive back, capable of playing corner, nickel, or safety depending on the situation. He’ll likely draw primary responsibility on Diggs, using his physicality to disrupt routes at the line of scrimmage. This matchup of veteran savvy versus young athleticism will be fascinating to watch.

Defensive Players to Watch

Beyond the obvious skill position matchups, several defensive players could have game-changing impact:

Boye Mafe (Seattle DE): Led the Seahawks with 13 sacks and has 3.5 in the playoffs

Led the Seahawks with 13 sacks and has 3.5 in the playoffs Matthew Judon (New England LB): Returned to New England and recorded 12 sacks, providing veteran leadership

Returned to New England and recorded 12 sacks, providing veteran leadership Tariq Woolen (Seattle CB): Lockdown corner with 5 interceptions, including 2 pick-sixes

Lockdown corner with 5 interceptions, including 2 pick-sixes Kyle Dugger (New England S): Physical safety who excels against the run and tight ends

Where the Money Is Going — Sharp vs Public Betting

Understanding the distinction between public (recreational) and sharp (professional) betting is crucial for Super Bowl wagering. The two groups often have opposing views, and identifying where smart money is flowing can inform your own betting decisions.

Public Betting Characteristics

Recreational bettors typically:

Favor favorites and popular teams

Bet overs (more exciting to root for points)

Wager based on recent performance rather than deeper analysis

Account for the majority of tickets but less total money

Bet closer to game time

Sharp Betting Characteristics

Professional bettors typically:

Seek value regardless of which team is popular

Often bet underdogs and unders

Base decisions on advanced metrics and matchup analysis

Account for fewer tickets but more total money

Bet early to capture the best lines

Current Betting Splits

Market Public Favorite Ticket % Money % Spread Seattle -4.5 62% 46% Moneyline Seattle -230 71% 58% Total Over 44.5 58% 42%

What the Splits Tell Us

The divergence between ticket percentage and money percentage reveals where sharp action is landing:

Spread: While 62% of tickets are on Seattle, only 46% of the money backs the Seahawks. This suggests sharp bettors are taking New England +4.5, finding value with the underdog despite their recent struggles against elite opponents.

Moneyline: The 71% ticket percentage on Seattle is expected for a favorite. However, sharps are also on Seattle here, as indicated by the 58% money percentage. Professional bettors appear willing to lay -230 to back the Seahawks to win outright.

Total: The most significant sharp/public split. While 58% of tickets back the over (classic public behavior), 58% of the money is on the under. This explains the total’s dramatic drop from 47 to 44.5 and suggests professionals expect a defensive battle.

Most Popular Alternate Spreads

Spread Ticket % Seattle -3 (-145) 18% New England +7 (-145) 14% Seattle -7 (+140) 11% New England +10 (-190) 8%

What Sportsbooks Are Saying

Major sportsbooks report balanced liability on the spread, which typically indicates they’re comfortable with the current line. However, several books have expressed concern about moneyline exposure on Seattle, suggesting significant bets have been placed on the Seahawks to win outright.

The total has been the most one-sided market, with consistent sharp action pushing the line down. Several sportsbooks have indicated they would need significant over money to move the total back up, suggesting professional bettors will continue to target the under if it approaches 45 again.

Notable Super Bowl 60 Wagers

The Super Bowl attracts the most significant wagers of the year, from professional bettors making calculated investments to recreational gamblers seeking life-changing payouts. Here are some of the most notable bets already placed on Super Bowl 60.

Mattress Mack’s $2M Bet

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed a $2 million bet on the New England Patriots moneyline at +180. The bet would pay $3.6 million if the Patriots win. McIngvale, famous for using sports betting to hedge promotional offers at his furniture stores, cited his belief in Mike Vrabel and underdog narratives as motivation for the wager.

$1.1M Patriots Moneyline

An anonymous bettor in Nevada placed $1.1 million on New England +195 at the Westgate SuperBook, representing one of the largest underdog moneyline bets in Super Bowl history. The potential payout of $2.145 million would be a substantial return if the Patriots pull off the upset.

$3M Seahawks Futures Ticket

Perhaps the most impressive bet came in October, when a professional bettor placed $200,000 on Seattle to win Super Bowl 60 at +1500. That bet is now worth $3 million if the Seahawks win, representing a 15-1 return on investment. The bettor reportedly identified Seattle’s defensive potential early in the season.

Dave Portnoy’s Patriots Bet

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a lifelong Patriots fan, has reportedly placed $500,000 on New England covering the spread at +4.5. Portnoy has been vocal about his belief that the Patriots will keep the game close, if not win outright, citing their playoff experience and defensive capabilities.

The Lottery Ticket Special

One recreational bettor parlayed Patriots moneyline (+190), Drake Maye MVP (+550), and first touchdown scorer Rhamondre Stevenson (+1800) for a $100 bet that would pay approximately $198,000. While extremely unlikely to hit, these “lottery ticket” parlays are popular for their massive potential payouts.

Seven-Figure Seahawks Liability

Multiple sportsbooks report seven-figure liability on Seattle moneyline tickets, with one book claiming over $3 million in potential exposure on the Seahawks to win. This has led some books to shade their lines slightly toward New England to attract Patriots money and balance their books.

Early Believers

Several bettors who placed futures tickets on both teams at the beginning of the season are sitting on substantial potential payouts:

Seattle at +6000 (September): $1,000 bet worth $61,000

New England at +6000 (September): $500 bet worth $30,500

Seattle to win NFC at +2800: $2,000 bet worth $58,000

New England to win AFC at +4500: $1,000 bet worth $46,000

The Unlikeliest Super Bowl Matchup in History

Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots might be the most improbable championship game matchup ever played. Both teams opened the season with 60-1 odds to win it all, making this the first Super Bowl in history where both participants started the year at such long odds.

Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl 60

Team Preseason Odds Implied Probability Seattle Seahawks +6000 1.6% New England Patriots +6000 1.6% Combined N/A ~0.026% for this exact matchup

How Seattle’s Odds Evolved

Date Odds Trigger September 1 +6000 Opening line October 1 +2800 3-1 start, defense dominant November 1 +800 7-1 record, best defense in NFL December 1 +350 10-2, clinched NFC West January 1 +200 14-3, #1 seed locked Conference Championship -110 Co-favorite with KC

How New England’s Odds Evolved

Date Odds Trigger September 1 +6000 Opening line October 1 +4000 2-2 start, better than expected November 1 +1200 6-2, Maye breakout December 1 +550 10-3, in playoff position January 1 +280 14-3, #1 seed locked Conference Championship +250 Underdog to Kansas City

Why Nobody Saw This Coming

Several factors contributed to both teams’ low preseason expectations:

Seattle:

Coming off a 9-8 season with a wild card playoff loss

Questions about Sam Darnold’s ability to be a consistent starter

New defensive scheme under Mike Macdonald unproven at NFL level

Concerns about offensive line depth

New England:

4-13 record in 2024, third overall draft pick

First-year head coach in Mike Vrabel

Drake Maye coming off a rough rookie season with 6 starts

Aging roster with significant roster turnover

The combined 0.026% implied probability of this exact matchup occurring makes it a true anomaly in Super Bowl history. Bettors who had the foresight to parlay both teams’ futures at the beginning of the season would be looking at astronomical payouts.

The Super Bowl XLIX Rematch

Super Bowl 60 marks a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, played on February 1, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. That game remains one of the most dramatic championship games in NFL history, and its shadow looms large over this rematch eleven years later.

Super Bowl XLIX Recap

The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24 in a game that came down to the final seconds. Seattle, trailing 28-24 with 26 seconds remaining and the ball on New England’s one-yard line, called a pass play instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch. Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s slant pass to secure the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl title.

Key statistics from that game:

Final Score: New England 28, Seattle 24

New England 28, Seattle 24 MVP: Tom Brady (37-50, 328 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT)

Tom Brady (37-50, 328 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT) Seattle Total Yards: 396

396 New England Total Yards: 377

377 Time of Possession: SEA 29:28, NE 30:32

Why the Play Call Was Controversial

The decision to pass rather than run with Marshawn Lynch has been debated for over a decade. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell called the play, but head coach Pete Carroll took responsibility for the decision. The reasoning at the time:

Seattle had only one timeout remaining

A run would have burned significant clock

The pass was designed to be incomplete if not open, stopping the clock

New England’s goal-line run defense had been excellent

Despite the logic, the interception became one of the most infamous plays in Super Bowl history and denied Seattle consecutive championships.

Key Participants Then and Now

Player/Coach Role in XLIX Current Status Mike Vrabel Not involved (retired in 2011) Patriots Head Coach Tom Brady Patriots QB, Super Bowl MVP Retired, FOX broadcaster Russell Wilson Seahawks QB Pittsburgh Steelers Pete Carroll Seahawks Head Coach Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Bill Belichick Patriots Head Coach Retired Malcolm Butler Patriots CB, made game-winning INT Retired Marshawn Lynch Seahawks RB Retired

The Mike Vrabel Connection

While Vrabel wasn’t directly involved in Super Bowl XLIX (he retired as a player in 2011), his connection to the Patriots runs deep. Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a linebacker with New England (XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLI) and was one of the most beloved players of the dynasty era. His return to the organization as head coach completes a narrative arc that seemed unlikely just a year ago.

Vrabel’s experience in championship environments and his understanding of the Patriots’ culture has been invaluable in this transition. He’s brought back the defensive toughness and attention to detail that defined the dynasty years while empowering a new generation of players.

How 2026 Differs from 2015

Several key differences make this rematch distinct from the original:

Role reversal: Seattle is now the favorite, whereas they were slight underdogs in XLIX

Seattle is now the favorite, whereas they were slight underdogs in XLIX Different quarterbacks: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye replace Wilson and Brady

Sam Darnold and Drake Maye replace Wilson and Brady Defensive matchup: Both teams are now defensive-oriented, unlike the high-powered offenses of 2015

Both teams are now defensive-oriented, unlike the high-powered offenses of 2015 Coaching dynamics: Neither team is coached by their 2015 head coach

Neither team is coached by their 2015 head coach Era of football: The game has evolved significantly, with different rules and strategies

The memories of Super Bowl XLIX will provide narrative backdrop, but this is fundamentally a new matchup between two different teams that happen to share uniforms with their predecessors.

Super Bowl Betting Trends: Do Favorites Cover?

Historical trends can inform betting decisions, though past performance never guarantees future results. Here’s how favorites and underdogs have performed in Super Bowl history and what it might mean for Super Bowl 60.

Favorites Winning Outright

Super Bowl favorites have won outright approximately 64% of the time (36 of 57 games through Super Bowl 59). This suggests betting favorites on the moneyline is profitable only when the odds offer value relative to this win rate. At Seattle’s current -230 (implied probability 69.7%), bettors must believe the Seahawks have a better than 64% chance to win to find value.

Favorites Against the Spread (ATS)

Against the spread, Super Bowl favorites have covered approximately 47% of the time, slightly worse than a coin flip. This indicates that sportsbooks generally set accurate lines, and there’s no systematic advantage to betting favorites or underdogs in championship games.

Recent Underdog Trends

Over the past five Super Bowls, underdogs have covered the spread in every game, an unprecedented streak. While this streak is likely to end eventually, it reflects the competitive nature of championship games and the tendency of public money to inflate favorite spreads.

Super Bowls with 4-4.5 Point Spreads

Super Bowl Spread Favorite Result Cover? XXXIV STL -4.5 Rams 23-16 Rams Yes XXXVII TB -4 Buccaneers 48-21 Bucs Yes XLVI NE -4 Patriots 21-17 Giants No LII NE -4.5 Patriots 41-33 Eagles No LVII PHI -4.5 Eagles 38-35 Chiefs No

In Super Bowls with spreads between 4 and 4.5 points, favorites have covered just 2 of 5 times (40%). This suggests tight spreads in championship games often favor underdogs, as the margin for error is slim.

No. 1 Scoring Defenses in the Super Bowl

Seattle enters the Super Bowl with the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense. Historically, teams with the #1 scoring defense have won 14 of 18 Super Bowls they’ve appeared in (78%), a significantly better rate than average favorites. Defense-first teams tend to perform well in championship environments where offensive execution becomes more difficult.

Key Takeaway

Historical trends suggest:

Seattle’s defensive excellence gives them a significant edge

Underdogs have covered consistently in recent Super Bowls

Tight spreads (4-4.5) have favored underdogs historically

Championship game experience matters less than current team quality

Bettors should weigh these trends alongside matchup analysis rather than relying on any single factor.

Super Bowl 60 MVP Odds

The Super Bowl MVP award typically goes to the quarterback of the winning team, but skill position players and even defenders have claimed the honor. Understanding the odds and historical patterns can help identify value in this market.

Current MVP Odds

Player Team Position Odds Sam Darnold Seattle QB +140 Drake Maye New England QB +350 Kenneth Walker III Seattle RB +800 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle WR +1200 Stefon Diggs New England WR +1400 Boye Mafe Seattle DE +2000 Rhamondre Stevenson New England RB +2200 DK Metcalf Seattle WR +2500 Devon Witherspoon Seattle CB +3000 Matthew Judon New England LB +4000

Historical MVP Trends

Since Super Bowl I, the MVP has been awarded to:

Quarterbacks: 32 times (56%)

32 times (56%) Wide Receivers: 8 times (14%)

8 times (14%) Running Backs: 7 times (12%)

7 times (12%) Linebackers: 5 times (9%)

5 times (9%) Defensive Linemen: 3 times (5%)

3 times (5%) Defensive Backs: 2 times (4%)

The winning team’s quarterback has won MVP in 30 of the last 36 Super Bowls (83%), making this the clear favorite profile.

MVP Betting Strategy

Given historical patterns, the optimal MVP betting strategy involves:

If you’re betting Seattle to win: Sam Darnold at +140 offers fair value, though Kenneth Walker III at +800 could hit if Seattle wins with a dominant rushing performance.

Sam Darnold at +140 offers fair value, though Kenneth Walker III at +800 could hit if Seattle wins with a dominant rushing performance. If you’re betting New England to win: Drake Maye at +350 becomes extremely valuable, as the implied probability of winning is just 34.5% while the MVP odds imply only 22% chance.

Drake Maye at +350 becomes extremely valuable, as the implied probability of winning is just 34.5% while the MVP odds imply only 22% chance. Contrarian play: Defensive players like Boye Mafe (+2000) or Devon Witherspoon (+3000) could win if Seattle dominates defensively with multiple turnovers.

Players Who Could Steal MVP

Several non-quarterbacks have legitimate MVP cases if they dominate:

Kenneth Walker III: If Seattle controls the game on the ground with 150+ rushing yards and multiple touchdowns

If Seattle controls the game on the ground with 150+ rushing yards and multiple touchdowns Boye Mafe: A 3+ sack performance with a strip-sack fumble recovery could earn the award

A 3+ sack performance with a strip-sack fumble recovery could earn the award Stefon Diggs: A big receiving day (8+ catches, 120+ yards, 2 TDs) in a Patriots upset

A big receiving day (8+ catches, 120+ yards, 2 TDs) in a Patriots upset Devon Witherspoon: A pick-six or multiple interceptions could make him MVP on a low-scoring day

Popular Super Bowl 60 Prop Bets

Prop bets offer opportunities to wager on specific outcomes within the game, from statistical performances to entertainment elements. Super Bowl prop markets are among the most extensive in sports betting.

Game Props

Will there be a safety?

Yes: +800

No: -1400

Safeties occur in approximately 8% of Super Bowls, making this a long shot but potentially valuable if you believe the defenses will dominate early.

Will the game go to overtime?

Yes: +1000

No: -1800

Only one Super Bowl (LI, Patriots vs. Falcons) has gone to overtime, but two evenly matched teams could produce another.

Will there be a successful 2-point conversion?

Yes: +180

No: -220

First team to score?

Seattle: -145

New England: +125

Winning margin?

1-3 points: +400

4-6 points: +450

7-10 points: +350

11-14 points: +500

15+ points: +350

Player Props

First Touchdown Scorer:

Player Odds Kenneth Walker III +650 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +800 Rhamondre Stevenson +900 Stefon Diggs +1000 DK Metcalf +1100 Zach Charbonnet +1400 Hunter Henry +1600 Sam Darnold +1800 Drake Maye +2000

Anytime Touchdown Scorer:

Kenneth Walker III: -130

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +110

Rhamondre Stevenson: +120

Stefon Diggs: +130

DK Metcalf: +140

Passing Yards:

Sam Darnold Over/Under: 242.5

Drake Maye Over/Under: 237.5

Rushing Yards:

Kenneth Walker III Over/Under: 74.5

Rhamondre Stevenson Over/Under: 62.5

Receiving Yards:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over/Under: 68.5

Stefon Diggs Over/Under: 64.5

DK Metcalf Over/Under: 52.5

Novelty Props

Coin Toss Result:

Heads: -102

Tails: -102

The ultimate 50/50 bet, popular among casual bettors who want immediate action before kickoff.

Length of National Anthem (Charlie Puth):

Over 1:55: -115

Under 1:55: -115

Research past performances for the artist to make an informed decision. Pop artists typically perform shorter anthems than R&B or country artists.

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach:

Orange: +300

Blue: +350

Yellow/Green: +400

Clear/Water: +400

Red/Pink: +500

Purple: +700

Orange and blue have been the most common colors in recent years.

Bad Bunny Halftime Show Props:

First song performed – various odds available

Will Bad Bunny have a guest performer? Yes (-150) / No (+130)

Number of costume changes: Over/Under 2.5

Will “Titi Me Pregunto” be performed? Yes (-200) / No (+170)

Sharp vs Square Props

Professional bettors tend to focus on player props with statistical edges, while recreational bettors gravitate toward novelty props. Sharps particularly like:

Alternate rushing/receiving yard lines

Team total points

First half spreads and totals

Player receptions and targets

Square (public) favorites include:

First touchdown scorer

Coin toss

Gatorade color

National anthem length

How to Bet on Super Bowl 60

For those new to sports betting, the Super Bowl is often the entry point. Here’s a step-by-step guide to placing your first wager on the big game.

Step 1: Choose a Licensed Sportsbook

Select a reputable, licensed sportsbook that operates legally in your jurisdiction. Look for established brands with positive reviews, competitive odds, and user-friendly interfaces. Our recommended sportsbooks at the top of this page all meet these criteria.

Step 2: Create an Account

Sign up by providing your personal information, including name, email, date of birth, and address. You’ll need to verify your identity, which is a standard legal requirement for sports betting platforms.

Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Most sportsbooks offer sign-up bonuses for new customers. These typically come as deposit matches (e.g., 50% match up to $1,000) or risk-free bets. Read the terms and conditions carefully, as bonuses usually have wagering requirements before withdrawal.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Fund your account using available payment methods, which may include debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal, or other e-wallets. Some sportsbooks also accept cryptocurrency. Choose a method that works for you and deposit an amount you’re comfortable losing.

Step 5: Navigate to Super Bowl 60

Find the Super Bowl betting section, usually prominently featured during championship week. You’ll see various betting markets organized by category (game lines, player props, team props, etc.).

Step 6: Understand the Odds

Before placing any bet, make sure you understand what the odds mean. American odds show how much you’d win on a $100 bet (positive numbers) or how much you need to bet to win $100 (negative numbers).

Step 7: Add Selections to Your Bet Slip

Click on the odds you want to bet to add them to your bet slip. You can add multiple selections for individual bets or combine them into parlays. Review your selections carefully.

Step 8: Enter Your Stake

Input the amount you want to wager. The bet slip will automatically calculate your potential payout based on the odds and stake. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Step 9: Confirm Your Bet

Review all details one final time, then confirm your bet. Most sportsbooks will send a confirmation email or notification. Your bet is now live and will be settled after the game.

Step 10: Watch and Enjoy

Watch the game and track your bets in real-time. Many sportsbooks offer live betting options if you want to place additional wagers during the game. Remember that sports betting should enhance your enjoyment of the event, not create stress.

Beginner Tips

Start small: Your first Super Bowl bets should be modest amounts while you learn

Your first Super Bowl bets should be modest amounts while you learn Stick to simple bets: Spread, moneyline, and total are easier to understand than complex props

Spread, moneyline, and total are easier to understand than complex props Set a budget: Decide how much you’re willing to lose before placing any bets

Decide how much you’re willing to lose before placing any bets Shop for odds: Different sportsbooks offer different lines; finding the best price matters

Different sportsbooks offer different lines; finding the best price matters Avoid parlays: While tempting, parlays are harder to win and give sportsbooks larger edges

While tempting, parlays are harder to win and give sportsbooks larger edges Don’t chase losses: If your pre-game bets lose, don’t try to recover by live betting recklessly

If your pre-game bets lose, don’t try to recover by live betting recklessly Keep records: Track your bets to understand your performance over time

Super Bowl 60 FAQ

When is Super Bowl 60?

Super Bowl 60 takes place on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM Eastern Time.

Where is Super Bowl 60 being played?

The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. This is the second time Levi’s Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl (Super Bowl 50 in 2016).

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 60?

The Seattle Seahawks are favored at -4.5 points with a moneyline of -230, implying approximately 70% probability of winning.

What is the over/under for Super Bowl 60?

The current total is 44.5 points, down from an opening line of 47. Sharp money has consistently pushed the under.

What channel is Super Bowl 60 on?

Super Bowl 60 will be broadcast on FOX, with streaming available on the FOX Sports app and other platforms.

Who is performing the Super Bowl 60 halftime show?

Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show, marking the first solo Super Bowl halftime performance by a Latin artist.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 60?

Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem before kickoff.

Is this a Super Bowl rematch?

Yes, this is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from February 1, 2015, which the Patriots won 28-24 on Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception.

How can I bet on Super Bowl 60?

You can bet on Super Bowl 60 through licensed online sportsbooks or retail sportsbooks in states where sports betting is legal. Create an account, deposit funds, and navigate to the Super Bowl betting section.

What is the best bet for Super Bowl 60?

There’s no single “best bet” as value depends on individual analysis. Sharp money has favored the under (44.5), Patriots spread (+4.5), and Seahawks moneyline (-230) in different markets.

Can I bet on Super Bowl props?

Yes, sportsbooks offer hundreds of prop bets for the Super Bowl, including player statistics, game events, and novelty props like the coin toss and Gatorade color.

What are the Super Bowl 60 MVP odds?

Sam Darnold is the favorite at +140, followed by Drake Maye at +350. Kenneth Walker III (+800) and other skill players have longer odds.

When will Super Bowl 60 odds be released?

Super Bowl 60 odds were released immediately after the conference championship games and have been adjusted continuously based on betting action.

How has the Super Bowl 60 line moved?

The spread moved from Seattle -4 to -4.5 early, while the total dropped from 47 to 44.5. Moneyline odds have gradually moved toward Seattle.

What percentage of Super Bowl bets are on the Seahawks?

Approximately 62% of spread bets and 71% of moneyline bets are on Seattle, though sharp money has been more balanced.

Is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl?

Sports betting legality varies by jurisdiction. It’s legal in most U.S. states, but you should verify the laws in your specific location before placing any wagers.

What is the biggest Super Bowl bet ever placed?

The largest known Super Bowl bet was $10 million placed by an anonymous bettor on the Rams to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The bet lost. For Super Bowl 60, Mattress Mack’s $2 million on the Patriots is among the largest publicized wagers.

How do sportsbooks make money on the Super Bowl?

Sportsbooks profit through the vigorish (juice) built into odds, typically 10% on standard bets. They aim to balance action on both sides to guarantee profit regardless of the outcome.

Responsible Gambling

Sports betting should be an enjoyable form of entertainment, not a source of financial stress or personal problems. As you prepare to wager on Super Bowl 60, please keep these responsible gambling guidelines in mind.

Guidelines for Responsible Betting

Set a budget: Decide how much you can afford to lose before placing any bets, and stick to that limit regardless of outcomes

Decide how much you can afford to lose before placing any bets, and stick to that limit regardless of outcomes Never chase losses: If you lose your predetermined amount, accept it and don’t try to win it back with larger bets

If you lose your predetermined amount, accept it and don’t try to win it back with larger bets Bet sober: Avoid betting under the influence of alcohol or other substances that impair judgment

Avoid betting under the influence of alcohol or other substances that impair judgment Keep perspective: Remember that sports betting is entertainment, not a reliable way to make money

Remember that sports betting is entertainment, not a reliable way to make money Take breaks: If betting stops being fun, step away and take time to reassess

If betting stops being fun, step away and take time to reassess Don’t borrow to bet: Never use money meant for essential expenses or take on debt to gamble

Never use money meant for essential expenses or take on debt to gamble Set time limits: Don’t let sports betting consume excessive time that could be spent on other activities

Warning Signs of Problem Gambling

Seek help if you experience any of these warning signs:

Betting more than you can afford to lose

Lying to family or friends about gambling

Feeling restless or irritable when trying to reduce betting

Using gambling to escape problems or relieve negative feelings

Returning to bet again after losing money (chasing losses)

Jeopardizing relationships, jobs, or education due to gambling

Relying on others to provide money to relieve gambling-related financial problems

Resources for Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, help is available:

National Council on Problem Gambling: 1-800-522-4700 (24/7 helpline)

1-800-522-4700 (24/7 helpline) Gamblers Anonymous: www.gamblersanonymous.org

www.gamblersanonymous.org National Problem Gambling Helpline: Text or call 1-800-522-4700

Text or call 1-800-522-4700 SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

Self-Exclusion Options

Most licensed sportsbooks offer self-exclusion programs that allow you to voluntarily ban yourself from betting for a specified period. If you feel you need to take a break from gambling, contact your sportsbook’s customer service or visit the responsible gambling section of their website to learn about self-exclusion options.

Many states also offer statewide self-exclusion programs that cover all licensed operators within that jurisdiction. Check with your state’s gaming commission for more information.

Remember: gambling should be fun. If it’s not, it’s time to seek help.