Staffers in NJ Nursing Homes Resist Vaccination as COVID-19 Resurges

“That light at the end of the tunnel? It now looks like a freight train heading in our direction,” is how Laurie Brewer, New Jersey’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, describes the threat of resurgent COVID-19 cases, which have triggered lockdowns and restrictions on visits at 124 long-term care facilities in the state even as 25 percent of staff there continue to resist being vaccinated against the disease.

Gov. Phil Murphy set a Sept. 7 deadline for health care workers to get COVID-19 shots or opt for weekly testing instead. Facilities that don’t vaccinate all their workers risk losing hundreds of millions in federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars under a recent directive from President Biden.