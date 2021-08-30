SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Staffers in NJ Nursing Homes Resist Vaccination as COVID-19 Resurges

by Brenda Flanagan, Senior Correspondent, NJ Spotlight News

This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to video: njspotlight.com/video/staffers-in-nj-nursing-homes-still-resist-vaccination-as-covid-19-resurgent/

“That light at the end of the tunnel? It now looks like a freight train heading in our direction,” is how Laurie Brewer, New Jersey’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, describes the threat of resurgent COVID-19 cases, which have triggered lockdowns and restrictions on visits at 124 long-term care facilities in the state even as 25 percent of staff there continue to resist being vaccinated against the disease.

Gov. Phil Murphy set a Sept. 7 deadline for health care workers to get COVID-19 shots or opt for weekly testing instead. Facilities that don’t vaccinate all their workers risk losing hundreds of millions in federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars under a recent directive from President Biden.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy