Seasonal Prep

With Old Man Winter blowing storms our way what seems every other day, there are things we can do to make sure we appreciate our wintry weather safe and warm inside our homes and vehicles.

You can prepare and give to your favorite charity. Simply use your Xspero app to purchase gift cards to one or all of the following local businesses and 20 percent goes to the Xspero charity of your choice. There’s no limit to your giving.

Let’s start with making sure your home is set for the snow and ice that comes along with winter storms. Visit LaTorre Hardware in Vineland or Richland General Store in Buena for your snowblower or snow thrower purchases along with all your other needs for the winter weather. You will also find salt, sand, and ice melt, shovels, heaters—and don’t forget extra batteries for all your devices.

You’ll also want to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the winter roadways. If you’re in need of new tires, visit Fred Harz & Son in Elmer for top-quality brands to fit your needs and budget.

Have your car thoroughly checked for leaks, bad hoses, or other needed repairs so you can avoid breaking down in cold and snowy weather. Main Auto in Vineland handles complete automotive services and can make sure your vehicle is winter-weather ready.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Is there any better way to spend a wintry night than sipping your favorite wine by a fire? Stop by Cedar Rose Vineyards in Millville or Bellview Winery in Buena for your favorite vintage to enjoy while waiting for the snow to melt.

Looking for a safe, warm, and fun night in? Join us for our next Virtual Trivia Night with our host, Nor’easter Nick Pittman. It’s set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Janurary 13. Proceeds benefit the kids at St. Mary School in Vineland. Search Trivia on your Xspero app or go to this link on your mobile device: links.xspero.com/SMRSTrivia