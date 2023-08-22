Sandwich Generation Focus of Self-Care Workshop

What a heartwarming day it was at the “Tea and Tranquility: Self-Care Workshop for Sandwich Generation Caregivers,” held at Greenwich Teaburners, the only working tea farm in New Jersey. It was an honor to provide a much-needed break to some of the caregivers in our community. This event was a small token of our gratitude for everything they do. The Greenwich Teaburners set the tone and provided attendees with a peaceful atmosphere, delicious teas, and an even tastier lunch. You could feel the stress melting away and a sense of calmness around the room as the ladies sipped their teas and shared their stories.