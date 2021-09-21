Salvation Army Turkey Drive Kickoff

Steve Plevins, chair of The Salvation Army Vineland Corps Annual Turkey Drive, announces that the public is invited to the Turkey Drive Kickoff Event on Saturday, November 13. The Salvation Army Vineland Corps Turkey Drive Committee (SAVC Committee) has partnered with Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity again this year to host the Kickoff Event at the Habitat ReStore, 601 S. Delsea Drive in Vineland (across from Stewarts Drive-In). The fun starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. An exciting list of local celebrities in attendance will be announced soon.

Food donations will be accepted during the Kickoff Event, which will include music, food and surprises. Acceptable donations are frozen turkeys, grocery store gift cards, box or can Thanksgiving-type food. Cash donations will not be collected at the Kickoff. If you would like to send a monetary donation, please write your check to: The Salvation Army Vineland Corps, Attention: Steve Plevins, and mail it to: Attention: Steve Plevins, The Salvation Army Vineland Corps, P.O. Box 354, Vineland, NJ 08362-0354. Make sure to write “Turkey Drive” on the memo line of your check to ensure the donation goes to the Turkey Drive fund.

The Kickoff Event marks the first day of the annual Turkey Drive. Another collection point for Saturday, November 13, is ShopRite at Landis & Lincoln. Shoppers can bring food donations before or after they shop (frozen turkeys, box or can food and cash donations).

Other collection points starting on Saturday, November 20, are:

• ShopRite Landis & Lincoln,

• ShopRite Delsea & Landis,

• ShopRite Millville,

• Marcacci Meats,

• Sir Speedy Vineland, and

• Todd’s News Agency.

The SAVC Committee is also organizing volunteers who are interested in starting collections at their place of employment. Arrangements can be made to pick up donations. Anyone interested in organizing a donation campaign at their job or to arrange a donation pickup may contact Steve Plevins at 856-558-3825 or e-mail to steve.plevins@gmail.com.

The SAVC Committee members for 2021 include Antony K. Thomas, Myrna Keller, Wanda Lopez, Paul (Prayful) Thakkar, Minerva Alvarado, Alison Trovarelli, Michele Low, Carlos Mercado, David Scales, Jr., Jason Scythes, and Al Vargas.

Junior Committee members are Rylee Howerton and Shellby Watts. Feel free to contact anyone you know on this list about the 2021 Turkey Drive.

The goal of this ministry is to help every family in need in the Vineland/Millville area. Families who are food compromised and still struggling since the pandemic. Providing the food to cook a special meal for Thanksgiving would be greatly appreciated.

Distribution of Thanksgiving Food Boxes will be held in early October. Details will be announced soon.