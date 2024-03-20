Rowan College of South Jersey’s Open House on March 20 and 27

College-bound students can explore 100+ degree and certificate programs offered at Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) during Open House events held on Wednesday, March 20 at the Gloucester campus and Wednesday, March 27 at the Cumberland campus, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Prospective students will learn how to fund their education with NJ STARS, the Community College Opportunity grant, financial aid, and scholarships; and become familiar with free support services, paid internship and apprenticeship opportunities, athletic programs, and student organizations, honor societies, and clubs. Visitors can work through any questions or concerns with the help of College advisors, faculty, athletic coaches, financial aid staff, and admissions personnel. Campus tours will also be available.

Attend Open House and learn about exclusive benefits, cost-saving programs, resume-boosting experiences, and employment opportunities available through RCSJ’s partners. Discover opportunities through Flagship Partner, Rowan University, like the Rowan “3+1” program, which enables students in select majors to earn their bachelor’s degree for less than $30,000 or Rowan Choice, which provides a more affordable residential college experience. Prospective students in the Behavioral Sciences and Law & Social Justice, Business Studies, and Nursing & Health Professions divisions can learn about priority clinical and internship placements, career opportunities, and other benefits through RCSJ’s divisional premier partners – Acenda Integrated Health, Inspira Health, and Rastelli Foods Group.

The Gloucester campus Open House will be held on March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Physical Education Center gymnasium. The Cumberland campus Open House will be held on March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Student Services Center gymnasium. For directions and to RSVP, visit RCSJ.edu/OpenHouse.