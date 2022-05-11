Rowan College of South Jersey Commencement Ceremonies

More than 400 graduates from the Cumberland campus and 550 graduates from the Gloucester campus will celebrate with mortar boards and tassels as they participate in Rowan College of South Jersey’s (RCSJ) two commencement ceremonies this week—Cumberland Campus Commencement on Thursday and Gloucester Campus Commencement on Friday. RCSJ will award over 1857 diplomas and certificates this year to students who are prepared to begin careers in the workforce or transfer to four-year universities.

Giving the keynote address at RCSJ-Cumberland is Vickie Wilde, a Social Service major who serves as executive vice president of the College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Christina Copeland, an Arts and Sciences major, chapter secretary of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and vice president of the Student Government Association, will speak at the Gloucester campus commencement.

Copeland will graduate this spring with both high school and college diplomas.

This year, 161 Cumberland campus students and 24 Gloucester campus students will graduate from RCSJ with associate degree and high school diplomas.­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­