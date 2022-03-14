Robots and Youth

Did you know that South Jersey Robotics is one of Xspero’s non-profit partner charities? South Jersey Robotics promotes influencing youth in STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math)

Competitive teams from South Jersey Robotics are formed to participate in FIRST (For Inspiring and Recognizing Science and Technology) Robotics Leagues, which includes FIRST Lego League for ages 6-10, FIRST Tech Challenge for ages 9-14, and FIRST Robotics Competition for ages 14-18. FIRST Robotics is a global robotics community with teams competing with each other.

South Jersey Robotics helps to operate teams in Cumberland, Salem, and Gloucester counties, and many are situated in a rural, agricultural area located in the southwest corner of New Jersey. The students and mentors work hard, developing technical skills, as well as critical skills that they can transfer to college and that also make them workforce-ready. Off the playing field, they form strong friendships and bonds with other students, their mentors, and even some sponsor partners that continue long after they leave their teams. Many of our students come back to both volunteer and mentor.

Besides the FIRST competitions, South Jersey Robotics offers a STEAM camp for youth every summer and a Robot Run every fall.

Supporting South Jersey Robotics helps to prepare our youth for building a future in innovation.

Giving feels good! Don’t have the Xspero app yet? Download it from the Google Play or Apple App store and choose your favorite charity, such as South Jersey Robotics, to give back to all without costing you more. You simply buy digital gift cards on the Xspero app for local businesses and 20 percent goes back to your favorite charity. You still get the full price purchase price when you redeem your gift card.