One September Weekend

I’m hoping everyone has enjoyed the summer of 2023 and looks forward to welcoming beautiful autumn days here in southern New Jersey. There are many events that take place in the fall months and I will highlight a few in the coming weeks. Remember to always check ExploreCumberlandNJ.com and click on the Calendar tab to see the dozens of special events and activities going on in our county.

On Saturday, September 16, the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission will present the annual Mauricetown Riverfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mauricetown Historical Society building, 1229 Front Street. The event has often been titled Artists’ Day. Many artists will be painting outdoors known as “En Plein Air,” which originated with the French Impressionist movement in the late 19th century and spread throughout the world. You may watch them work, ask questions, and just enjoy their creations and impressions of local landscapes.

Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River will also be on hand and will guide trail walks and host speakers throughout the day.

Tours of the very interesting and lovely historical sea captain’s house, now the Historical Society, will be available. There are many artifacts throughout the house that depict the lives of sea captains and their families in the once active commercial river industries. The Historical Society will also have lunch items and a bake sale to raise funds for the museum.

Live music will be provided throughout the day by the popular Down Jersey band, The Snake Brothers, Jim Albertson, and more. Deborah Ein will be discussing her latest book about naturalist Mary Treat.

New Jersey’s Official Tall Ship (originally from Port Norris), the AJ Meerwald, will be cruising up the river for this special sail date. Contact Bayshore Center at 856-785-2060 for more information and tickets.

Happening the same day—Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.—is the Millville Downtown Car Show on High Street. Stop by to enjoy the cars from the 20th century. There will also be a Kids Zone and lots of great food to eat. The event is for car enthusiasts of all ages.

Both days that weekend, the Butterfly Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Point Lighthouse. In addition to the butterfly tent there will be live music, games, make-and-take crafts, and tours of the iconic lighthouse!

On Sunday, September 17, the Antique Appraisal Day will be held at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, Millville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your treasures with you to get appraised by Bruce Dooley at a cost of $5 per item.

And this is just one weekend full of events, with so many more happenings that are a part of September in Cumberland County. These family-friendly events offer a look at what makes our county so special and truly a place that should be treasured by us all. Have fun!