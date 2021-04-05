Off and Running

We’ve been getting some “teasers” lately of late-spring and summer weather—enough to give someone serious thought of some outdoor activities. That brings me to the first of our outdoor downtown events for the year—our Third Annual Running The Ave 5K.

This year, we’re having it on Sunday, June 27, rain or shine, starting right on downtown Landis Avenue. Once again, Second Capital Running will be working with us on this event. This is Cumberland County’s premier road race and registration is now open. We’ve attracted runners from throughout the Delaware Valley for the two past races.

The running will start on The Ave and will go through 3.1 miles of Vineland’s side streets and beautiful green parks as we turn downtown Vineland into a running course. We’ll have awards, too—for the fastest runner from Vineland, a True Grit award for the last-place finisher (and first-place determination), and team challenges for the fastest family and fastest business.

Even the pandemic didn’t keep the runners down last year. We took safety precautions and we aim to do the same this year, with social distancing measures to be in place.

So, take advantage of when the weather gives us those spring and summer “teasers.”Get out those running shoes, prepare, and sign up. Just go to our website—theave.biz—and register. It’s that easy.

We also have additional sponsorship opportunities available, so you can show your support that way, as well.

This is a reminder that of “Take Out Thursday,” which helps our restaurants on The Ave. This week, on April 8, check out Alex’s Pizzeria & Steak House, at 543 E. Landis Avenue. For more information for subsequent weeks, go to our Facebook page for the restaurants’ menus, hours, and telephone numbers.

Another reminder: We have a COVID vaccination clinic right on The Ave, which will also provide COVID testing. It’s operating through the Vineland Health Department and is located in the former Landis MarketPlace building, at 631 E. Landis Ave. It’s handy, well-organized and there for you. You can get more information by contacting the Health Department at 856-794-4131.

