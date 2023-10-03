NJ Historic Trust Announces Preserve New Jersey Preservation Grant Award Recommendations

The New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), recently approved a total of $14,038,043 in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites throughout the state. Seventy-one preservation planning, municipal, county, and regional planning, heritage tourism, and capital projects are included in this year’s list of recommendations.

Two Cumberland County initiatives are among those recommended and are listed here with category and grant amount recommended:

Millville Army Air Field Museum Inc./ Millville Army Air Field Historic District/ Millville City / $22,500 for Historic Site Management and $8,163 for Heritage Tourism.

Bayshore Center at Bivalve / A.J. Meerwald Schooner and Bivalve Oyster Packing Houses and Docks / Commercial Township / $82,728 for Capital Level I ($5,000 – $150,000).

“As the state’s leading voice for historic preservation, the Trust has consistently advanced historic guardianship in New Jersey for the benefit of future generations through education, stewardship, and financial investment programs that protect our traditions and strengthen our communities,” said DCA Acting Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez. “This investment in historic resources will help to preserve New Jersey’s history for generations to come.”

All grants awarded to nonprofit organizations or entities of municipal, county, and state governments require a match from the recipient.

“We are pleased to be able to make the investment of more than $14 million in 16 counties throughout the state,” said New Jersey Historic Trust Executive Director Dorothy Guzzo. “We will continue to assist new grantees through our grant programs to help preserve New Jersey’s historic legacy.”

The grant recommendations, which have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust Board, will be presented to the Garden State Preservation Trust at its next meeting and require a legislative appropriations bill and the Governor’s approval before funds are made available. Funding for the current grant round is dedicated from a voter-approved constitutional amendment that created the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund. The Preserve New Jersey Fund continues the work of the Garden State Historic Preservation Trust Fund and voter-supported referenda that have committed over $190 million to more than 1,000 historic preservation projects since 1990. All funded resources are listed or certified eligible in the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places, either individually or within designated historic districts.