The Vineland Public Library. 1058 E. Landis Avenue, is pleased to announce new hours beginning Monday, February 7, 2022.

Library hours are Monday through Friday 9:30–11 a.m. (for seniors and those with health concerns); Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; closed Sunday.

On Monday, February 21, the library will be open 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. in observance of Presidents’ Day.