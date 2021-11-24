Multiplier Effect

If you’re on social media, you’ve likely seen some of the posts about how shopping at a small business supports your community. There are so many positives to shopping small and locally.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, November 27. We took a look at some of the ways shopping small makes a positive impact on your community.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our daily lives, community support of small businesses is more important than ever. Support of locally owned businesses in turn supports the owners and their employees. Also these businesses are leaders in helping others in the community. According to a 2020 MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll, which surveyed 500 small business owners and operators in the U.S., two-thirds of small businesses have helped those in need over the past two years.

What can you do to avoid losing the economic benefits of small businesses plus the personality that locally owned businesses bring to our downtowns? It’s simple—make it a priority to shop small. This Saturday is the perfect time to start.

Small businesses keep money in the community. According to Score, for every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local community, and most of it goes to the small business owner and the wages and benefits of the employees. Also, small businesses reinvest 23 cents of every dollar into other local businesses.

