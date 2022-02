This scholarship pageant is for young women ages 16 to 18 who live or go to school in Vineland/Millville/Buena. The pageant will be held May 14 at the Landis Theater in Vineland.

If you are interested in community service and being a role model to young people in the community, apply today; spots are limited.

Scholarship money will be awarded to the New Miss Tri-City. For more information on becoming a contestant or a sponsor visit: misstricitypageant.com