Millville Woman’s Club Member Educates and Entertains Children at Child Family Center

Donna Pio is the Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Millville Woman’s Club and every spring she takes part in the music education at the Millville Child Family Center. Donna plays her accordion for the students and talks with them about her instrument as well as her music. She also enjoys having the children sing along with her, sometimes even having them march to the music around the classroom.

Due to the pandemic, Donna was not able to be in the classroom with the children this year, but this was not a deterrent. The teachers, Sharon Dondero, Andrea Mascara and Louisa Oliver, simply invited Donna Pio to join their classes in a “Google Meet” and Donna was able to provide some education and entertainment on-line this year.

