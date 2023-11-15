The Buona Vita Sub sale has become a popular fundraiser event for the Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) as evidenced by the turnout for their sale recently. It took a lot of preparation for the event and the day of the sale was a busy one with members working to prepare orders so customers could enjoy their tasty subs and sauce. The MWC certainly appreciates the community’s support.
Millville Woman’s Club Holds Popular Buona Vita Sub Sale
In kitchen, Katie Coltri, Misono Miller, Beth Oliver, Barbara Scudder, Mary Miskelly (rear) and Joann Schmidt prepare the meatballs and sauce.