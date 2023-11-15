Millville Woman’s Club Holds Popular Buona Vita Sub Sale

Barbara Scudder, Katie Coltri, Joan Fauver and Barbara Mazza package the subs and sauce.

Bob and Judy are happy customers!

The Buona Vita Sub sale has become a popular fundraiser event for the Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) as evidenced by the turnout for their sale recently. It took a lot of preparation for the event and the day of the sale was a busy one with members working to prepare orders so customers could enjoy their tasty subs and sauce. The MWC certainly appreciates the community’s support.