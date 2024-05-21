The Millville Memorial Day Parade is a tradition that is 100-plus years old—a patriotic event that honors those who have fallen in battle. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, and begins at the American Legion, 220 Buck Street, making its way to Mulberry Street, High Street, then to Main Street. There will be a brief Naval Memorial Service on the Main Street Bridge. The parade will then continue down West Main Street, ending with a ceremony at the Veterans Plot located at Mount Pleasant Cemetery where a Memorial Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held.

For more information or to participate in the parade, contact the Recreation Department at 856-825-7000, ext. 7394 or by e-mailing recreation@millvillenj.gov.