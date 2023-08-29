SNJ Today Newspaper

Millville Home Football Game Procedures

  • All tickets for home Millville Football games for the 2023 season must be purchased online using the Hometown Ticketing website or Hometown Fan app. A link to the online box office will be available on the Athletic Department website as well as various social media sites. Tickets can be purchased for individual and/or multiple games. Links and/or QR codes will be available on posters at the gate so anyone who didn’t purchase ahead of time may do so at the gate. See more information: millville.org/apps/pages/ticketing-information.
  • Passes (CAL, NJSIAA, School ID, scouting, etc.) will be accepted/honored for admittance into the Millville High School regular season football games.

Spectator Protocol

  • All spectators must present a ticket/pass to get into home Millville High School Varsity Football games.
  • All spectators must be in the bleachers during the game. Congregating and loitering in the parking lot or under the bleachers will not be permitted.
  • All spectators will enter through one of the designated entrances for spectators.
  • All spectators will be subject to the screening process. No food, drinks, or bags will be permitted inside the stadium.

