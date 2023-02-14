Meet Robin Adams

New to the board of directors but not new to getting involved with the VDID/Main Street Vineland is Robin Adams. She has been a resident of Vineland all of her life and after graduating from Rowan University, she started a career in her hometown at the Vineland Times Journal, now The Daily Journal/LocaliQ, part of the USA Today Network in advertising and marketing sales for the last 36 years.

“Much of my success has come from learning from the local business leaders that I have met along my journey and how they have trusted me to implement advertising programs to grow their business,” Robin says. “Many of those business leaders were successful store owners on Landis Avenue that I will never forget. Downtown Vineland is still the hotspot for local retail shopping, diversified eateries, and business services, and it is still growing and expanding with a new generation of entrepreneurs, which is most exciting.”

Robin has served on various downtown committees over the years (since 1987) including the Promotions Team, Organization Team and has volunteered at many events such as A Taste of Vineland, Pumpkin Patch Party, Cruise Down Memory Lane, Food Truck Festival, Christmas Parade as well as working with the City of Vineland planning committee for The Jersey Fresh Festival.

“The best-kept secret about our downtown that I would like to share is the variety of multi-cultural eateries, grocery and dining that I think are the hidden gems on The Ave that everyone should give a try,” says Robin. “Many of these restaurants showed off how wonderful they are at A Taste of Vineland event, which was a huge success this past year.”

Robin is an avid golfer, gardener, beach and boating fan, as well as a fan of the Phillies and the Eagles. She is awaiting the birth of her first grandbaby at the end of March.

Her goal for the VDID is to continue planning and working with the various committees to enhance all aspects of downtown events and support any opportunities that continue to make our town a destination.

* * *

For more information on Main Street Vineland’s initiatives, programs, and activities, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit our website—theave.biz—or check us out at facebook.com/mainstreetvineland. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.