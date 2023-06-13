Mayor Partners With Bianca’s Kids To Support Vineland High Students

For more than 10 years, Bianca’s Kids, an award-winning nonprofit organization based in South Jersey, has been granting wishes to children 18 years and younger who are struggling with physical, emotional, or financial issues. Since its founding, Bianca’s Kids has granted wishes to over 30,000 deserving children and families throughout the United States, including Vineland. With that in mind, representatives from the mayor’s office met with the organization to discuss an effort to reach Vineland High School (VHS) juniors and seniors who might be in need.

According to Bianca’s Kids Founder and President Debbie Savigliano, “I want our kids to feel important, I don’t want them to feel pitied, I want them to feel they are so incredibly special that they were chosen by Bianca’s Kids to grant a wish for them. You can see it on their faces; when we help a family that is financially or emotionally struggling, and you do something special for them. It’s the most amazing feeling. We look forward to working with Mayor Fanucci to identify students who could use a helping hand.”

“A student’s dreams and ability to participate in activities shouldn’t be detoured because they can’t afford to participate,” said Fanucci. “What may be an ordinary request for some individuals can be a first-ever experience for a disadvantaged one. Through its work, Bianca’s Kids has made that happen for so many young adults, and for many it has changed the trajectory of their future. So if you are a parent or guardian, grandparent, relative, family friend, or member of the clergy who knows of a VHS junior or senior in need, we encourage you to submit a request.”

Typical wishes that could be granted to VHS students are listed here. However, these are only ideas, so don’t be afraid to submit your request should the student need something different. (Also, if you are not a family member of the wish recipient, you should obtain permission from a parent or guardian of the child before you submit a wish on their behalf. )

Basic needs such as clothing, school supplies, food, and toiletries

Dorm kits ($500 value) that would provide a needy student going away to college with everything they need for their dorm room (comforter set, lamp, towels, shower shoes, desk items, etc.)

Laptops

Bedroom makeovers

Scholarships for individuals wishing to learn a trade or obtain a certification for gainful employment

Senior trip fees

Tutoring fees

Organized sports fees and/or costs for uniforms, cleats, sneakers, etc.

One used car in good condition is awarded annually. If one of VHS students qualify, then they may be the lucky recipient of a car!

Wish requests must be submitted through the Bianca’s Kids Vineland wish application. A link to the application can be found on the City of Vineland website at vinelandcity.org. Deadline to submit applications is August 10.

Established in 2010, Bianca’s Kids is a 501(c)3 approved, New Jersey based, nonprofit organization. The group was established by Savigliano, in memory of her niece Bianca Yodice, who lost her life in a car accident in 2010 at the age of 21. It was Bianca’s work and passion for children that inspired her aunt to create a foundation in her name and memory.