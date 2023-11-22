M25’s Sunset Plan to Combat Food Insecurity and Homelessness

The M25 Initiative, an organization dedicated to improving the well-being of Cumberland County, has announced its plan to sunset the organization with a groundbreaking commitment to addressing the pressing issues of food insecurity and homelessness in the county. This bold initiative reflects the organization’s unwavering dedication to cultivating positive change and a sense of community spirit.

“Throughout our journey, the M25 Initiative has remained steadfast in its mission to make a substantial impact in Cumberland County,” stated Dave Moore, president of the M25 Initiative. “With this strategic allocation of funds, we aim to preserve our legacy and ensure that those in need have access to vital resources.”

Since its inception, the M25 Initiative has raised over $1.5 million to address the impacts of homelessness and food insecurity in Cumberland County. From 2015 through 2020, the M25 Initiative was the principal funder and organizer of the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition, which provided emergency warming centers in Bridgeton, Millville, and Vineland.

Since 2015, the M25 Initiative was the founding and convening agency of the Cumberland County Housing First Collaborative which has transitioned over 150 individuals from homelessness into housing.

“The M25 Initiative has demonstrated that beneath every act of kindness lies the profound potential to transform not only individual lives but entire communities and futures,” affirmed Dr. Robin Weinstein, founder of the M25 Initiative. “By sunsetting the M25 Initiative, we are channeling significant resources into the enduring priorities that have always defined our organization. These priorities, with continued support, will persist in changing lives and nurturing hope within our community.”

$51,500 for Support Services for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness: A substantial $51,500 will be disbursed to reinforce Code Blue initiatives, bolstering the municipal Warming Centers, and supporting organizations, that collaborated with the M25 Initiative during the winter season of 2022-2023. Code Blue programs provide life-saving shelter, warmth, and essential services to individuals experiencing homelessness during the harshest of weather conditions. Additionally, funding is being distributed to support the on-going operation of shower programs for individuals who are without a home.

$50,000 to Confront Food Insecurity: To combat the urgent issue of food insecurity, $50,000 will be distributed among nine organizations throughout Cumberland County. These organizations operate food pantries and offer daily or weekly meal programs, ensuring that individuals in need have access to nourishment. The M25 Initiative deeply acknowledges the indispensable role played by these organizations in eradicating hunger within the community.

A Total of Over $150,000 Awarded: An additional announcement will be forthcoming about another investment of $50,000 to continue to address chronic homelessness in Cumberland County. Collectively, the $50,000 earmarked for to address chronic homelessness, the $51,500 allotted for services for Homeless Neighbors, and the $50,000 designated to address food insecurity amount to an impressive $151,500 in financial support. These resources represent an unwavering commitment to sustaining and advancing the M25 Initiative’s mission to alleviate suffering, reduce homelessness, and confront the harsh reality of food insecurity in Cumberland County.