Lunch Tart

Spring is here and once again it’s time for one of my favorite vegetables—asparagus! As a side dish, asparagus is delicious simply sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and butter, but you can take it a step further and make this delicious tart. It’s perfect for lunch or paired with a roast chicken for a family meal or sliced into appetizer wedges.

Asparagus Tart

Oven preheated to 400 degrees F.

1 sheet defrosted puff pastry

4 oz. pkg. of garlic herb Boursin cheese, at room temperature. ShopRite has it.

10 to 12 stalks asparagus, trimmed and sautéed in evoo and 1 tbsp. butter until softened, then cooled.

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

Zest of 2 lemons, finely minced

Red pepper flakes

Spread out pastry on baking tray lined with parchment paper and spread out the Boursin cheese to about one inch from sides.

Sprinkle half of Gruyere over Boursin cheese, top with asparagus, then evenly spread out rest of the Gruyere.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until crust is golden and cheese is melted.

