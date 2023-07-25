Local Scout to Work on Vineland’s First House

Vineland resident Sam Neuber may only be 16 but he is already engaged in helping his community. In 2018, he joined Scout Troop 2 and plans to start his Eagle Scout Project this summer by refurbishing Vineland’s First House.

The tiny structure, which sits on the grounds of the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society museum, is the first house built in Vineland. Originally occupied in 1862, the building has served over the years as a home, a business and a restaurant before it was moved to Landis Park. There, it was occupied by the park security guard before it was transported to the Society’s grounds in 1962.

Neuber will work with his fellow Scouts and Scout leaders to clean, paint and repair the structure, which is considered a “stipulation house.” Charles K. Landis stipulated in his contracts with newcomers that they had to build a home in order to show they were serious about settling in Vineland.

On his way to obtaining Eagle Scout rank, Neuber has served as Quartermaster, Senior Patrol Leader and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. He is a member of The Order of the Arrow, the honor society of the Boy Scouts of America and, to date, he has earned 38 merit badges. Neuber selected the First House as his project because he has a strong interest in local history. He plans to begin the project in August when he returns from serving as a Scout camp counselor at Camp Trexler in Kunkletown, Pennsylvania.

If you are interested in following along with his project or donating funds or supplies, visit the gofundme.com page that he established for this purpose or email VinelandEvents@gmail.com. Any remaining donations will be returned to the Society after the work is finished on the First House. To learn more, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/EagleProjectVHAS