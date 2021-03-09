Layton Honored by American Legion

Miss Stars and Stripes Outstanding Teen Samantha Layton was honored by Post Commander Scott Harris and Auxiliary President Cindy Harris of American Legion Post 82 Nabb-Leslie in Millville for her support of veterans throughout Cumberland County during these difficult times.

Thus far during her reign as Miss Stars and Stripes Outstanding Teen, Layton has helped beautify the Commercial Township Veterans Memorial Park, raised donations for Post 82 through fundraisers, and helped collect food and monetary donations for veterans and their families throughout Cumberland and Gloucester counties through Project Thanksgiving’s annual turkey drive.