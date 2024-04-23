Search
Italian Cultural Center Awards 2024 Scholarships

The Italian Cultural Center of South Jersey (ICF) recently held its Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. ICF President Robert Odorizzi, alongside co-emcee Nina Contento presented awards to local high school seniors selected to receive a scholarship that honors Italian heritage and culture.

Congratulations to the students on their educational and career journey.

Buena Regional High School

  • Kenya Cruz
  • Helen Marple
  • Isabella Sangataldo
  • The John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center
  • Andrea Cruz
  • Natalee Dragotta
  • Alyssa Giercyk
  • Stephen Horvath
  • Jami Marion
  • Cristian Quintanilla
  • Isabela Saltar
  • Miguel Fiores -Dragrotta/Crudo Scholarship

Delsea Regional High School

  • Hannah Di Giuseppe
  • Juliana Larro

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

  • Sophia Curcuru
  • Isabella Infranco
  • Savanna Marsico

Schalick High School

  • Sophia Longo
  • Jake Siedlecki

St. Augustine Preparatory School

  • Nazzareno Rudi
  • Ryan Wieand

Vineland High School

  • Landon Gentile-Adamson
  • Lawren Whitesell

