Italian Cultural Center Awards 2024 Scholarships

The Italian Cultural Center of South Jersey (ICF) recently held its Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. ICF President Robert Odorizzi, alongside co-emcee Nina Contento presented awards to local high school seniors selected to receive a scholarship that honors Italian heritage and culture.

Congratulations to the students on their educational and career journey.

Buena Regional High School

Kenya Cruz

Helen Marple

Isabella Sangataldo

The John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center

Andrea Cruz

Natalee Dragotta

Alyssa Giercyk

Stephen Horvath

Jami Marion

Cristian Quintanilla

Isabela Saltar

Miguel Fiores -Dragrotta/Crudo Scholarship

Delsea Regional High School

Hannah Di Giuseppe

Juliana Larro

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Sophia Curcuru

Isabella Infranco

Savanna Marsico

Schalick High School

Sophia Longo

Jake Siedlecki

St. Augustine Preparatory School

Nazzareno Rudi

Ryan Wieand

Vineland High School