Italian Cultural Center Awards 2024 Scholarships

The Italian Cultural Center of South Jersey (ICF) recently held its Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. ICF President Robert Odorizzi, alongside co-emcee Nina Contento presented awards to local high school seniors selected to receive a scholarship that honors Italian heritage and culture.
Congratulations to the students on their educational and career journey.
Buena Regional High School
- Kenya Cruz
- Helen Marple
- Isabella Sangataldo
- The John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center
- Andrea Cruz
- Natalee Dragotta
- Alyssa Giercyk
- Stephen Horvath
- Jami Marion
- Cristian Quintanilla
- Isabela Saltar
- Miguel Fiores -Dragrotta/Crudo Scholarship
Delsea Regional High School
- Hannah Di Giuseppe
- Juliana Larro
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
- Sophia Curcuru
- Isabella Infranco
- Savanna Marsico
Schalick High School
- Sophia Longo
- Jake Siedlecki
St. Augustine Preparatory School
- Nazzareno Rudi
- Ryan Wieand
Vineland High School
- Landon Gentile-Adamson
- Lawren Whitesell