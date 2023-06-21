Inspira Health Hosts Cancer Survivor’s Day Celebration

Inspira Health hosted a Cancer Survivor’s Day celebration in recognition of Cancer Survivor’s Day, held nationally on the first Sunday of June each year. Inspira held the free celebration at Green Branch Park in Pittsgrove Township for anyone who has been affected by cancer.

More than 100 people attended and enjoyed music, family friendly games, arts and crafts and face painting. Additionally, the event offered complimentary refreshments, health screenings and wellness information. Each cancer survivor was recognized with special gifts and approximately 30 survivors gathered for the group photo surrounded by Inspira Health’s Cancer Services team.

Cancer Survivor’s Day provides an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer, including America’s more than 18 million cancer survivors, to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way.

Breast cancer survivor and South Jersey resident Tracy Worrell provided emotional remarks alongside her surgical oncologist Nandini Kulkarni, MD, medical director of Surgical Oncology at Inspira Health. Dr. Kulkarni emphasized the impact that a cancer diagnosis has, not just on the patient but also on their families and caregivers. Although the recognition day is called “Survivors Day,” she underscored the significance of cancer patients truly “thriving” after treatment as opposed to “surviving.”

Worrell’s ’s remarks followed as she recounted her breast cancer journey from diagnosis to treatment and now survivorship. She gave a moving testimony detailing how her care team at Inspira ultimately became part of her family, as well as her cheerleaders, throughout her treatment. She likened her treatment visits at Inspira to the fictional TV bar Cheers, where everybody knows your name.

Many community partners donated their services to make the event possible, including Joe’s Poultry (Vineland), Bottino’s ShopRite (Millville), Sugar Daisy Cookiery, Rita’s, Quality Concepts Inc., JBMS1 Photography, Botto’s Italian Line (Swedesboro), Petals and Paints Florist (Swedesboro), Inspira Health Foundation, DJ Liam Davies, Rowan University, and Inspira Health Food & Nutrition Department.