How It Works

Have you heard about Xspero but are unsure what it is?

The simple answer: Xspero is a smartphone app, invented right here in Cumberland County, that allows everyone to give to local nonprofits without costing them anything additional out of pocket. Of course, there’s a lot more behind the scenes that goes into Xspero so let’s break it down.

For the user: Supporters who want to give to local charities download the app from their phone or tablet’s app store for free. Once they complete the quick two-minute account set up, they choose their favorite charity. They can change their charity at any time under their profile, but so many of us do have a charity that we try to support as much as we can. Whether it’s our church, an animal rescue, supporting the homeless or helping our youth, there are dozens of charities that benefit from Xspero. All supporters have to do is select their favorite charity and go shopping at Xspero’s local businesses and restaurants.

For the merchant: Our local small businesses are the backbone of our communities. When a supporter finds a merchant they want to visit on the Xspero app, they help that merchant pay for advertising, without them having to dig deep into their pockets to pay large bills. Xspero is lucky enough to partner with great media agencies including SNJ Today, Our Town Magazine, POPFM, Nor’easter Nick Pittman, and others. We work with our merchants and these media companies to allow merchants to pay for the bulk of their advertising with Xspero digital gift cards.

For the charity: Charities are good people doing good things—but it takes money to do those good things. Xspero wants to help local charities create income from their supporters without creating donor fatigue. Instead of continually asking for donations, Xspero partner charities can ask their supporters to use the Xspero app to buy digital gift cards to local businesses and 20 percent of those purchases goes to that charity without costing the supporter anything extra!.

How can I help? Its easy!

1. Download the Xspero app.

2. Select your favorite charity.

3. Purchase an Xspero Digital Gift Card to a local small business or restaurant.

4. Redeem that Xspero Digital Gift Card for the same value at that local small business or restaurant.

5. Do it again.

There’s no limit to how much charities can earn with Xspero. There’s a limit of one Xspero redemption per purchase at our merchants but you can go back again and again. Still have questions? Reach out to us at Support@Xspero.com. n

