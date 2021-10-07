Home Projects

It may be fall, but there’s still plenty of time to put those home improvement ideas you shelved over the summer in play before winter hits. We asked our friends at Matteo Family Kitchens, Highland Carpet, and Elmer Door Company for their input on home improvement ideas you can tackle before autumn ends. When you use the Xspero™ app to help pay for your purchase at any of these merchants, you can help a local charity in need without spending more. Here are three home improvement ideas to consider this fall.

#1: Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel: In the coming months, we’ll all be spending a little more time indoors (maybe spending more time in the bathroom and enjoying long, hot showers to keep the chill off the bones). Whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen or bathroom or overhaul a room, there’s one thing that can completely transform either of these spaces—quality cabinetry.

Cabinets are a focal point of kitchens and bathrooms. Change them and you change your space. Getting organized and updating the look and feel of these rooms is as easy as contacting Matteo Family Kitchens in Woodstown. Their quality product lines and professional installations will help any house feel like home.

#2: New Carpet and Flooring: Is there anything cozier than the feeling of brand-new plush carpeting under bare feet in the fall? If you don’t know what we’re talking about, it’s clear you need new carpet. Or if you’re in the market for new hardwood, laminate, or ceramic tile, it’s a good time to lay it down in any room of your home before the first chill of winter.

Highland Carpet in Franklinville has all the flooring options you’re looking for. Whether you’re looking for something cozy for your living space or tiles for the bathroom, the options are endless with this Xspero™ merchant.

#3: New Doors and Windows: If you’ve been putting off installing new entry doors, garage doors, or windows for your home over the summer, now’s the time to act before the cold winter months set in. Not only do new doors and windows look beautiful, but they help conserve energy, too. Energy-efficient windows and doors help seal in cool air in the summer and warm air in the winter, meaning you don’t have to touch the thermostat as often.

Elmer Door Company in (you guessed it!) Elmer provides top quality products and services for home and business owners to make the most of energy efficiency.