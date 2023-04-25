High School Prom Alcohol Awareness Project

Join Together Atlantic County, a countywide substance misuse prevention coalition, is distributing “Drinking Under 21? Save a Life” information cards to local prom affiliated businesses.

The purpose of this project is to prevent underage drinking in Atlantic County high school students before, during, or after prom. Businesses help the cause by distributing the information cards to prom attendees and their families.

The younger a person starts drinking, the more likely he or she is to have alcohol problems later in life. According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, people who start drinking before the age of 15 are at a higher risk for developing alcohol use disorder later in their lives. The brain is still forming until the early 20s and teen drinking can cause permanent brain damage.

Most young people do not drink alcohol; however, if a situation arises where alcohol poisoning is suspected, it is important to save a life.

The New Jersey 911 Lifeline Legislation provides immunity from prosecution when someone under 21 takes action in the form of calling 911, staying with the person, and talking to authorities.

By participating in handing out these information cards, businesses are supporting Join Together Atlantic County in its mission to prevent, reduce and/or delay substance use among youth in a long term and sustainable manner.

Join Together Atlantic County is located at 626 N. Shore Road in Absecon.

For more information, contact Nina Sciore at 609-272-0101, ext. 22 or nsciore@atlprev.org.