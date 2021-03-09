Healthy Mug

Healthy coffee drinks—paradox or reality? While working towards a healthy mind and body, there’s one vice that’s hard for us to break—our addiction to coffee. And it’s not the caffeine or even the amount that we drink we’re talking about. All the additives, sugar, syrups, and cream make it hard to be good.

But by switching up your order, you can cut out unnecessary calories without cutting out the flavor. The Piccolo Café in Vineland, and Bogarts Bookstore and Café in Millville, have all the delicious brews that make a truly great coffeehouse—and by paying it forward with Xspero™, a local charity benefits from every order. Here are five healthy coffee drinks you can order now at one of these great local coffee spots.

Americano: Americanos contain very few calories and zero sugar, making them a great choice for health-conscious java junkies. Essentially made of two ingredients—hot water and espresso—these drinks are like a more-palatable shot of espresso. Traditionally drank black, there’s nothing guilty about this perk-me-up—which is why Americanos top our list for healthy coffee drinks to switch to.

Traditional Latte: While a traditional latte contains more milk than most any other coffee drink, there are ways to enjoy this coffee house favorite without going overboard. Because of its high milk content, you can cut the calories down by opting for skim, almond, or soy milk instead—and you’ll hardly know the difference when the milk is steamed and foamed. Skip the whipped cream on top, add your own sweetener, and sip a little smarter.

Cappuccino: Like a latte, a cappuccino contains espresso and both steamed and foamed milk—however the milk to espresso ratio is significantly lower than a latte, making it a healthier option straight from the gate. By ordering a cappuccino with skim or unsweetened almond or soy milk, you can cut out even more of the calories and still savor every sip.

Cold Brew: Unlike iced coffee, cold brew is steeped in cold water for 12 to 24 hours and is said to contain higher levels of antioxidants than hot or iced coffee. Because hot water is used in traditional coffee drinks—including iced coffee—it is believed the heat rids the brew of antioxidants. Limit your cream and sugar or drink it black for a healthier take on a new favorite.

Altering Your Order: The trick to giving a healthy spin to your favorite coffee house indulgence is to think carefully about what goes into your drink. By choosing the right milk, limiting sugar, and opting for one pump of your favorite flavor instead of two, you can cut corners on your calorie intake and still enjoy your favorite drink.

