Healthy Hair

Keeping your hair healthy and styled can take time and effort, and it also takes expertise. With Xspero, you can find your hair expert and give to your favorite charity at the same time. Simply download the Xspero app and search for personal services to find South Jersey salons like Lisa’s Place, Salon Fabrojae and Salon Millennium.

Here are few quick tips to start getting great hair before your next salon appointment.

Tip #1: Treat your hair with care. Brush gently. Don’t brush wet hair. Untangle hair with fingers. Any rough action will damage the cuticle and expose the shaft. This could cause long-term damage to the hair.

Tip #2: What you eat and drink affects how your hair looks. Stay well hydrated. Eat well to bring out shine. Consider adding foods to your diet that are good sources of protein and that can help build strong keratin, like avocado and egg yolks.

Tip #3: Don’t use harsh detergents or soaps on your hair. Avoid chemical treatments and limit heat styling as much as possible.

Tip #4: Limit sun exposure because sun damages hair. Get a great hat that does not allow sunlight to reach your hair.

Tip #5: Chlorine in swimming pools can damage your hair. After swimming in the pool, use a shampoo that will neutralize the chlorine. When you go for a swim in the sea, wear a protective cap and take a bath immediately afterwards.

With these tips and help from one of our Xspero salon partners, you’ll have hair that is turning heads in no time. Remember when you use the Xspero app to purchase digital gift cards, 20 percent goes to your favorite charity. Giving feels good. And so does having great hair.

This article is for informative purposes only. This article is not intended as medical advice and it is not a substitute for professional medical advice.