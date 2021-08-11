Grow Funds

Are you giving your green thumb an extra workout this summer? Have you thought about adding a new tree to your yard or garden?

The folks at Triple Oaks Nursery and florist in Franklinville can help you decide what tree would suit you and your yard. When you use your Xspero app to shop at Triple Oaks, 20 percent of your Xspero purchase goes right to your favorite charity, automatically and without costing you more.

Triple Oaks Nursery & Herb Garden is a family-owned independent nursery, florist and gift shop. It specializes in the highest quality plants including unusual and rare trees and shrubs, gifts, and the finest fresh flowers in the area. The nursery also offers planting and landscaping services.

Once you pick out that perfect tree and bring it home to your yard, look at the bottom of it and see how big the clump of roots is. It may seem like a lot of work now, but you want to dig a hole that is twice as wide as the clump, and just a little less deep. Making the hole slightly bigger than the clump of roots allows there to be room for the soil that you dug out to be put back in. After you have dug the hole, line the hole with some compost or fertilizer so that the tree will grow better. Now you can set your tree into the hole, and spread the roots out evenly so that the tree will be strong and stable.

Now take the soil that you dug up and fill in the hole completely. You should be sure you use all of the dirt even if it is a couple inches higher than the rest of your yard. This is because it will compress when watered. Before you firm up the soil, make sure that the tree is completely vertical and will not fall over.

If the tree’s trunk is not yet completely sturdy and can be bent, you need to tie the tree to a stake with a bit of rope. Be sure not to tie the rope tightly to the tree, as you need to allow room for the trunk to grow. Once the tree is sturdy enough to withstand all types of weather, you can remove the stakes.

To make sure that your tree always stays healthy in the long run, you should prune it during winter or spring. Be sure not to hit your tree with a lawnmower or a weed eater because it could severely damage the growth process. Also make sure that your tree gets plenty of water and sun, and your growing experience should be great.

