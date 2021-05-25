Governor Lifts Travel Advisory

Gov. Phil Murphy recently announced the lifting of New Jersey’s travel advisory, which outlined quarantine and testing recommendations for residents and visitors to the state following interstate travel. Effective immediately, the travel advisory is no longer in place for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Residents and travelers are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) protocols regarding quarantine and testing following domestic travel. Travelers should remain up to date regarding local travel recommendations and requirements applicable to their destination. International travel is still governed by the CDC’s protocols and guidance.

International Travel: The CDC is requiring all air passengers entering the United States from a foreign country to provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 or of recovery from COVID-19. Travelers are required to get tested no more than three days before their flight to the U.S. departs and show their negative result to the airline before boarding or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from a healthcare provider or public health official stating that they were cleared to travel). For more information, visit the CDC website.

In addition, with specific exceptions, foreign nationals who have been in any of the following countries during the past 14 days may NOT enter the United States: China, Iran, countries in the European Schengen Area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Brazil, and South Africa. For more details and a full list of exceptions, refer to the CDC’s update on travelers prohibited from entry.

International travelers should also refer to guidance published by the CDC and check the CDC’s COVID-19 travel recommendations by destination. Many countries are categorized as a Level-4 high COVID-19 risk, and the CDC recommends avoiding all travel to these countries. Visit the CDC for information on testing and international travel.