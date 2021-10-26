Love helping others? Shop local? Like a good deal? Have you Downloaded the Xspero app yet? From now until October 31, when you purchase an Xspero Digital Gift Card, you get one free.

Just download the Xspero app, buy a gift card to one of the amazing local businesses and get one free thanks to our sponsor, Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Vineland.

You get a good deal and your favorite charity gets not only 20 percent of your gift card purchase but 20 percent of your free gift card purchase. It’s not only a Win-Win, it’s also a Give–Give!

Do you know how to give Xspero Digital Gift Cards—contact-free? It’s a simple and safe way to give. First, purchase an Xspero Digital Gift Card to one of our amazing Xspero merchants. There are more than 100 small South Jersey businesses on the Xspero app to choose from. From favorite restaurants, coffee shops, salons to shops—there’s something for everyone.

Once you complete your Xspero purchase, you’ll see that 20percent of what you spend on Xspero goes right to your charity of choice. Twenty percent goes a long way in supporting the good being done in your community.

But with this special offer—from now until the end of October, 20 percent of your second free gift card also goes to your charity of choice—doubling your donation, doubling your spend amount, and costing you nothing extra.

When you are ready to give that Xspero Digital Gift Card to someone else, simply look in your “My Xspero” digital wallet. There you will see all the Xspero Digital Gift Cards you have purchased. Tap on the one you want to give. Once you do you will see the word “Transfer” in the upper right corner of your screen. Tap on the word “Transfer” and a menu will pop up. The menu features all the ways you can give this Xspero Digital Gift Card to your friends and family. We recommend text, e-mail, or even Facebook messenger.

Once you select which way you’re going to give the digital gift card you can personalize the message to anything you want; just make sure you don’t alter the link included in the message. If you mess up, don’t worry, you can cancel the transfer and start again.

Free Gift Cards will arrive by e-mail within 48 hours. There’s a limit of one gift card redeemed per transaction at your favorite South Jersey businesses, but that’s just a reason to go back another time.

Don’t have the Xspero app? Download it from your phone’s app store and get started. It only takes a minute. Giving feels good!